News Ticker

Jason Derulo tops UK music singles chart for fourth week

22nd June 2015 Staff Reporter Arts & Entertainment 28

LONDON – U.S. singer Jason Derulo topped the British music singles chart for a fourth consecutive week on Sunday with his track “Want to Want Me”, the Official Charts Company said.

It becomes the fourth track this year to spend at least four weeks in the number one spot, after seeing off stiff competition from the week’s highest new entry, Deorro and Chris Brown’s “Five More Hours” which ended up at number four.

Major Lazer’s “Lean On” climbed one spot to second, swapping places with OMI’s “Cheerleader”, which dropped to third.

In the album charts, British rock band Muse kept the top spot for a second week with “Drones”, while Florence and the Machine’s “How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful” also held on at number two. Paul Simon’s “The Ultimate Collection” jumped nine places to third.

Related Posts
Bobby Brown is holding on
Bobby Brown is holding on
The 47-year-old singer's daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown passed away in July, six months after she was found unresponsive in her bathtub, and Bobby is still coming to terms with the ...
READ MORE
Mariah Carey’s HIV-positive sister arrested for prostitution
Mariah Carey’s HIV-positive sister arrested for prostitution
Police in upstate New York have arrested Mariah Carey's older sister on prostitution charges. A report by the Daily Freeman claims that the 55-year-old Alison Carey was caught during an ...
READ MORE
Madonna, Ritchie urged to settle custody battle over son
Madonna, Ritchie urged to settle custody battle over son
NEW YORK - A New York judge on Wednesday urged Madonna and her ex-husband Guy Ritchie to work together to resolve a custody dispute over their 15 year-old son, Rocco, ...
READ MORE
Kanye West blasts ‘white motherf*****s’
Kanye West blasts ‘white motherf*****s’
Kanye West launched into a foul-mouthed rant and threatened to walk out just before he was set to take to the stage on 'Saturday Night Live' over the weekend. The 38-year-old ...
READ MORE
Justin Bieber struggled with a Rihanna-induced hangover during V Festival’s first day
Justin Bieber struggled with a Rihanna-induced hangover during V Festival’s first day
Justin Bieber is probably regretting partying with Rihanna until the early hours. The Sorry singer headlined the first day of V Festival 2016 in Hylands Park, Chelmsford but admitted he ...
READ MORE
Jah Prayzah sucked into Mnangagwa storm
Jah Prayzah sucked into Mnangagwa storm
HARARE - Musician Jah Prayzah, born Mukudzei Mukombe, has been sucked into Zanu PF’s deadly fights to succeed President Robert Mugabe with music fans and critics saying his latest album ...
READ MORE
Jay Z’s label suing Rita for $2.4 m
Jay Z’s label suing Rita for $2.4 m
RocNation is suing Rita Ora for $2.4 million. Jay Z's record label has filed the suit against his former protege, accusing her of breaking her recording contract and failing to deliver ...
READ MORE
Riri’s Anti teaser a true tease
Riri’s Anti teaser a true tease
Rihanna has teased a new video clip from her album 'Anti', the second in the space of a week, prompting fans to speculate the hotly anticipated LP may be released ...
READ MORE
Mapfumo turns 70, urges Zimbabweans to fight unemployment, poverty
Mapfumo turns 70, urges Zimbabweans to fight unemployment, poverty
THE people of Zimbabwe must continue to fight poverty, unemployment and inequality "to give meaning to the years of sacrifice during the liberation struggle", exiled music guru Thomas "Mukanya" Mapfumo ...
READ MORE
DJ in trouble over police cap
DJ in trouble over police cap
A DANGAMVURA-based Dancehall DJ is on collision with the law after he posted a controversial picture of him donning a police cap on his Facebook account. The picture has since gone ...
READ MORE
Bobby Brown is holding on
Mariah Carey’s HIV-positive sister arrested for prostitution
Madonna, Ritchie urged to settle custody battle over
Kanye West blasts ‘white motherf*****s’
Justin Bieber struggled with a Rihanna-induced hangover during
Jah Prayzah sucked into Mnangagwa storm
Jay Z’s label suing Rita for $2.4 m
Riri’s Anti teaser a true tease
Mapfumo turns 70, urges Zimbabweans to fight unemployment,
DJ in trouble over police cap

Arts & Entertainment

Copyright © 2016 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News