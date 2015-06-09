Rapper ‘The Game’ surrenders after attacking cop

Jennifer Lopez's performance on Moroccan TV is set to be investigated.
The country's Prime Minister Abdelilah Benkirane has ordered for the 'Booty' hitmaker's performance at Mawazine Festival, which was aired on ...
Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris are the world's highest-paid celebrity couple.
The 25-year-old singer-songwriter and the British DJ cumulatively earned as much as $146 million (R1.77bn) over the last 12 months, with ...
Rihanna has allegedly banned Lewis Hamilton from communicating with ex-girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger because she is worried ''that a spark may still linger'' between them.
The 27-year-old singer, who has been linked ...
Mathew Knowles has revealed Destiny's Child - led by his daughter Beyoncé - will be making another album together and Michelle Williams has already confirmed her involvement.
Beyoncé's father Mathew Knowles ...
R&B superstar Rihanna late Wednesday released her long-awaited eighth album "Anti" as she offered exclusive early access through commercial tie-ups.
"Anti," Rihanna's first album since 2012, had been announced late last ...
Pop legend George Michael was remembered by fellow celebrities as “a gift” to music lovers everywhere after word got out Sunday that he died on Christmas Eve. The “Last Christmas” singer “passed away peacefully” at […]
NEW YORK – Rapper Troy Ave, who’s accused of attempted murder in connection with a deadly melee at Irving Plaza, survived a Christmas Day shooting on a Brooklyn street corner, police sources said. The 34-year-old […]
LONDON – British singer George Michael, who became one of the pop idols of the 1980s with Wham! and then forged a career as a successful solo artist with sometimes sexually provocative lyrics, died at his […]
African Media Network, Econet media, has bought all the Ghana and Nigeria assets of the Modern Times Group (MTG), a leading Swedish digital entertainment group in a deal that that will create thousands of new […]
Pingback: Robbie Williams, other stars mourn George Michael - Zimbabwe Consolidated News()