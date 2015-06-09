News Ticker

Rapper ‘The Game’ surrenders after attacking cop

9th June 2015 Staff Reporter Arts & Entertainment 1

LOS ANGELES – Rapper ‘The Game’ has been arrested in connection with a violent incident involving an off-duty police officer at a pickup basketball game in March.

Los Angeles police Officer Mike Lopez says 35-year-old Jayceon Terrell Taylor surrendered at the department’s Hollywood Division at noon Monday.

Taylor allegedly threw a punch at the officer, and the incident was caught on video and posted online.

Lopez says Taylor was booked on suspicion of making criminal threats.

He posted $50 000 bail about an hour later.

AP

