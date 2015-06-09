Rapper ‘The Game’ surrenders after attacking cop

Usher and longtime girlfriend Grace Miguel recently eloped, before hopping a jet to Cuba for their honeymoon, Us Weekly reported.
And on Wednesday the 36-year-old showed off his gold wedding band as he ...
Pop legend George Michael was remembered by fellow celebrities as “a gift” to music lovers everywhere after word got out Sunday that he died on Christmas Eve. The “Last Christmas” singer “passed away peacefully” at […]
NEW YORK – Rapper Troy Ave, who’s accused of attempted murder in connection with a deadly melee at Irving Plaza, survived a Christmas Day shooting on a Brooklyn street corner, police sources said. The 34-year-old […]
LONDON – British singer George Michael, who became one of the pop idols of the 1980s with Wham! and then forged a career as a successful solo artist with sometimes sexually provocative lyrics, died at his […]
African Media Network, Econet media, has bought all the Ghana and Nigeria assets of the Modern Times Group (MTG), a leading Swedish digital entertainment group in a deal that that will create thousands of new […]
Pingback: Robbie Williams, other stars mourn George Michael - Zimbabwe Consolidated News()