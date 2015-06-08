Kanye West ‘considering leaving Tidal’

Hip-hop star Kanye West is reportedly considering leaving the music streaming service Tidal, which is run by his long-time collaborator Jay Z.
The Jay Z-led service was launched amid much publicity at a star-studded event in March, but West – who’s currently working on his new album Swish – is considering releasing his record via rival firm Apple.
A source told The Sun newspaper: ”Apple are trying everything to get him on board for the launch of their new streaming service in the coming days. ”He’s always had a close relationship with Apple and considers Steve Jobs one of his biggest influences.”
The speculation comes shortly after Jay Z came out in defence of Tidal, saying it’s been the victim of a ”smear campaign”. He tweeted: ”There are many big companies that are spending millions on a smear campaign. We are not anti-anyone, we are pro-artist & fan. We made Tidal for fans. We have more than just music. We have video, exclusive concerts, tickets for events early, live sports! (sic)”
Later, he added: ”Tidal pays 75 per cent royalty rate to ALL artists, writers and producers – not just the founding members on stage. ”Indie artists who want to work directly w/us keep 100 per cent of their music.” ”The iTunes Store wasn’t built in a day It took Spotify nine years to be successful. (sic)”
MARIAH Carey is “super excited” to visit South Africa this month.
The best-selling artist joined Ryan O’Connor yesterday morning on KFM Breakfast to discuss her upcoming show.
O’Connor taught Carey a few ...
FARMINGTON, Connecticut: Rapper 50 Cent has lowered the asking price for his Connecticut mansion again after filing for bankruptcy in the state this past summer.
The Hartford Courant reports the new ...
Johannesburg - Human rights and Palestine solidarity organisation BDS South Africa will formally write to US hip-hop star Pharrell Williams and ask him to postpone his Woolworths collaboration until the ...
Pop legend George Michael was remembered by fellow celebrities as “a gift” to music lovers everywhere after word got out Sunday that he died on Christmas Eve. The “Last Christmas” singer “passed away peacefully” at […]
NEW YORK – Rapper Troy Ave, who’s accused of attempted murder in connection with a deadly melee at Irving Plaza, survived a Christmas Day shooting on a Brooklyn street corner, police sources said. The 34-year-old […]
LONDON – British singer George Michael, who became one of the pop idols of the 1980s with Wham! and then forged a career as a successful solo artist with sometimes sexually provocative lyrics, died at his […]
African Media Network, Econet media, has bought all the Ghana and Nigeria assets of the Modern Times Group (MTG), a leading Swedish digital entertainment group in a deal that that will create thousands of new […]
Pingback: Robbie Williams, other stars mourn George Michael - Zimbabwe Consolidated News()