Kanye West ‘considering leaving Tidal’

Hip-hop star Kanye West is reportedly considering leaving the music streaming service Tidal, which is run by his long-time collaborator Jay Z.

The Jay Z-led service was launched amid much publicity at a star-studded event in March, but West – who’s currently working on his new album Swish – is considering releasing his record via rival firm Apple.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ”Apple are trying everything to get him on board for the launch of their new streaming service in the coming days. ”He’s always had a close relationship with Apple and considers Steve Jobs one of his biggest influences.”

The speculation comes shortly after Jay Z came out in defence of Tidal, saying it’s been the victim of a ”smear campaign”. He tweeted: ”There are many big companies that are spending millions on a smear campaign. We are not anti-anyone, we are pro-artist & fan. We made Tidal for fans. We have more than just music. We have video, exclusive concerts, tickets for events early, live sports! (sic)”

Later, he added: ”Tidal pays 75 per cent royalty rate to ALL artists, writers and producers – not just the founding members on stage. ”Indie artists who want to work directly w/us keep 100 per cent of their music.” ”The iTunes Store wasn’t built in a day It took Spotify nine years to be successful. (sic)”