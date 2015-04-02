Chris Brown arrives in South Africa

They said he might not make it to the South African tour because of his brushes with the law, but as it turns out, Chris Brown is coming back to Joburg.

The man who is a magician on the dance floor and sings better than his peers, returns to South Africa a short while after he was last here.

The good thing about this trip is that he comes with two albums on his shoulders – X and Fan Of A Fan. On X, C Breezy as he is affectionately known, dropped hot tracks like Autumn Leaves and New Flame, and tonight you will get to see them live with choreographed moves.

Then we will go back to all the hits he has done over the years, since the Wall To Wall days through to the Forever and Look At Me Now era – there is no limit to what Chris Brown can bring. The only regret will be the limited amount of time he will have to perform because were he to do all his good tracks, he would need a few nights to complete that feat.

Another bonus coming to us for the first time is up-and-coming crooner August Alsina.

He and Brown are not strangers to each other as they recently released the hit track Hold You Down, which will be a definite collaboration on the playlist tonight. – Munya Vomo