News Ticker

Chris Brown arrives in South Africa

2nd April 2015 Staff Reporter Arts & Entertainment 1

They said he might not make it to the South African tour because of his brushes with the law, but as it turns out, Chris Brown is coming back to Joburg.

Chris

The man who is a magician on the dance floor and sings better than his peers, returns to South Africa a short while after he was last here.

The good thing about this trip is that he comes with two albums on his shoulders – X and Fan Of A Fan. On X, C Breezy as he is affectionately known, dropped hot tracks like Autumn Leaves and New Flame, and tonight you will get to see them live with choreographed moves.

Then we will go back to all the hits he has done over the years, since the Wall To Wall days through to the Forever and Look At Me Now era – there is no limit to what Chris Brown can bring. The only regret will be the limited amount of time he will have to perform because were he to do all his good tracks, he would need a few nights to complete that feat.

Another bonus coming to us for the first time is up-and-coming crooner August Alsina.

He and Brown are not strangers to each other as they recently released the hit track Hold You Down, which will be a definite collaboration on the playlist tonight. – Munya Vomo

Related Posts
Why RiRi needs a Bey-cation
Why RiRi needs a Bey-cation
HARARE - She was supposed to perform “Kiss It Better” at the Grammys, but Rihanna’s no-show has industry insiders convinced she is still sore about something. Or more specifically, someone. Rihanna’s ...
READ MORE
Video: 1 dead, 3 wounded in shooting at T.I. concert
Video: 1 dead, 3 wounded in shooting at T.I. concert
New York — One person was killed and three others wounded in a shooting inside a concert venue in New York City, where hip-hop artist T.I. was scheduled to perform, ...
READ MORE
FILE PHOTO: George Michael performs in concert at the Forum during his "Live Global Tour" in Inglewood, California June 25, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo
Singer George Michael of Wham! fame dies at 53
LONDON - British singer George Michael, who became one of the pop idols of the 1980s with Wham! and then forged a career as a successful solo artist with sometimes ...
READ MORE
Beyonce: ‘take a stand’ on shootings
Beyonce: ‘take a stand’ on shootings
Beyonce has urged her fans to "take a stand" following the shootings of two black men by police. The 'Formation' singer has spoken out after Philando Castile and Alton Sterling were ...
READ MORE
Jason Derulo admits Jordin Sparks break-up was ‘hard’
Jason Derulo admits Jordin Sparks break-up was ‘hard’
'Talk Dirty' hitmaker Jason Derulo has confessed it was ''hard'' breaking up with Jordin Sparks in front of the world's watching eyes. The 25-year-old singer, who dated fellow musician Jordin Sparks ...
READ MORE
Taylor Swift, One Direction top list of highest paid musicians: Forbes
Taylor Swift, One Direction top list of highest paid musicians: Forbes
NEW YORK - U.S. pop star Taylor Swift, boy band One Direction and British singer Adele were the highest paid musicians in the world this year, Forbes magazine said on ...
READ MORE
Madonna blasts whining ‘diva b***hes’
Madonna blasts whining ‘diva b***hes’
Madonna blasted her fans after she was an hour late to her own concert in Manchester on Monday night.  The 57-year-old singing superstar was booed by concertgoers at Manchester Arena after ...
READ MORE
Chris Brown denied role in Power season 3 by Starz executives despite 50 Cent’s promise
Chris Brown denied role in Power season 3 by Starz executives despite 50 Cent’s promise
Starz's super hit show Power season 3 almost had singer Chris Brown on board with 50 Cents aka Curtis James Jackson wanting to bring the R&B singer to play the ...
READ MORE
Rapper ‘The Jacka’ shot dead in California
Rapper ‘The Jacka’ shot dead in California
- Bay Area rapper “The Jacka” was fatally shot in Oakland on Monday night, police said on Tuesday. Officers on patrol heard gunshots shortly after 8 p.m. on Monday in East ...
READ MORE
Musician Kanye West arrives for a meeting with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., December 13, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Kanye West-Trump meeting sparks talk of inauguration performance
Kanye West turned up at Trump Tower on Tuesday for a meeting with Republican President-elect Donald Trump, firing up social media and fueling speculation West may have discussed performing at ...
READ MORE
Why RiRi needs a Bey-cation
Video: 1 dead, 3 wounded in shooting at
Singer George Michael of Wham! fame dies at
Beyonce: ‘take a stand’ on shootings
Jason Derulo admits Jordin Sparks break-up was ‘hard’
Taylor Swift, One Direction top list of highest
Madonna blasts whining ‘diva b***hes’
Chris Brown denied role in Power season 3
Rapper ‘The Jacka’ shot dead in California
Kanye West-Trump meeting sparks talk of inauguration performance

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Rapper Soulja Boy charged with possessing assault rifle, stolen property

23rd January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Rapper Soulja Boy was charged on Monday with possessing an assault weapon and receiving stolen property following a December raid at his Hollywood home by police, Los Angeles prosecutors said. The rapper, whose real name […]

Arts & Entertainment

Bruce Springsteen says the “new resistance” against Trump has begun

23rd January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

American rock star Bruce Springsteen, who supported Hillary Clinton during the recent presidential election campaign, said on Sunday his band joins a global “new resistance” against U.S. President Donald Trump. “It feels a long ways […]

Arts & Entertainment

Madonna defends ‘blowing up the White House’ remark

23rd January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Pop singer Madonna, who said in a profanity-laced speech at Saturday’s Women’s March in Washington, D.C., that she had thought about “blowing up the White House,” said on Sunday that she was speaking metaphorically. Madonna’s […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News