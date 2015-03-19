Drake: ‘Started From the Bottom’ Rapper Reportedly Assaulted at Dubai Nightclub

Drake was attacked and mauled at a club in Dubai recently, sparking a brawl that ended with his security detail taking the alleged aggressor down.

According to TMZ.com, the “Started From the Bottom” singer and his posse were at the Movida nightclub over the weekend when a man grabbed the back of Drake’s head “and shoves it down.”

The website adds Drake appears clearly upset, giving the guy a “death stare” before security takes control. Reportedly, Drake was in the country as a guest of the royal family, though it remains unclear if members of the family were on hand when he was attacked.

The incident doesn’t mark the first time Drake has been publicly attacked. Late last year, Drake was allegedly assaulted by Diddy over the song “0 to 100/ The Catch Up,” which was just nominated for a Grammy for both Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song.

The Bad Boy rap label owner allegedly punched Drake at LIV nightclub in Miami Beach in December 2014. Sources say producer Boi-1da had given both rap stars a song to record more than 8 months prior and Diddy sat on the song, paving the way for Drake to ultimately move to record it.

Their encounter at LIV was the first time the two had seen each other since the song was released. TMZ reports that Diddy confronted Drake about the song, he got the brush off, prompting him to say, “You’ll never disrespect me again” before punching Drake.

Drake has also infamously brawled with hip hop star Chris Brown related to their romantic involvement with star crooner Rihanna.

Following the skirmish in Dubai, Drake ended up at an ER for a shoulder aggravation he suffered to an old injury.