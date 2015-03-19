News Ticker

Drake: ‘Started From the Bottom’ Rapper Reportedly Assaulted at Dubai Nightclub

19th March 2015 Staff Reporter Arts & Entertainment 24

Drake was attacked and mauled at a club in Dubai recently, sparking a brawl that ended with his security detail taking the alleged aggressor down.

According to TMZ.com, the “Started From the Bottom” singer and his posse were at the Movida nightclub over the weekend when a man grabbed the back of Drake’s head “and shoves it down.”

The website adds Drake appears clearly upset, giving the guy a “death stare” before security takes control. Reportedly, Drake was in the country as a guest of the royal family, though it remains unclear if members of the family were on hand when he was attacked.

The incident doesn’t mark the first time Drake has been publicly attacked. Late last year, Drake was allegedly assaulted by Diddy over the song “0 to 100/ The Catch Up,” which was just nominated for a Grammy for both Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song.

Drake

The Bad Boy rap label owner allegedly punched Drake at LIV nightclub in Miami Beach in December 2014. Sources say producer Boi-1da had given both rap stars a song to record more than 8 months prior and Diddy sat on the song, paving the way for Drake to ultimately move to record it.

Their encounter at LIV was the first time the two had seen each other since the song was released. TMZ reports that Diddy confronted Drake about the song, he got the brush off, prompting him to say, “You’ll never disrespect me again” before punching Drake.

Drake has also infamously brawled with hip hop star Chris Brown related to their romantic involvement with star crooner Rihanna.

Following the skirmish in Dubai, Drake ended up at an ER for a shoulder aggravation he suffered to an old injury.

Related Posts
Rap mogul Suge Knight pleads not guilty to murder in California hit-and-run
Rap mogul Suge Knight pleads not guilty to murder in California hit-and-run
COMPTON, Calif. - Rap mogul Marion "Suge" Knight pleaded not guilty on Tuesday at a court in Compton, California, on Tuesday to charges including murder in a fatal hit-and-run incident ...
READ MORE
Backstreet Boys in studio working on their long-awaited 10th album
Backstreet Boys in studio working on their long-awaited 10th album
Backstreet Boys are in the studio working on their long-awaited 10th studio LP. Singer Nick Carter has revealed that while the boy band - also including Brian Littrell, A. J. McLean, ...
READ MORE
Timberlake drops ‘CantStopTheFeeling’ comeback single
Timberlake drops ‘CantStopTheFeeling’ comeback single
Justin Timberlake has dropped his comeback single. The 35-year-old singer has unveiled his first solo single, 'Can't Stop The Feeling', after a three year hiatus. Taking to Twitter to announce the exciting ...
READ MORE
Beyonce and Mariah Carey take festive selfie
Beyonce and Mariah Carey take festive selfie
Beyonce attended Mariah Carey's Christmas concert and the pair took a rare selfie backstage. The 'All Night' hitmaker went to see the 46-year-old singer perform at her 'Mariah Carey: All I ...
READ MORE
Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ is first to sell 30 million in U.S.
Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ is first to sell 30 million in U.S.
Michael Jackson's album "Thriller" is still breaking barriers more than 30 years after its release and six years after the pop superstar's death, becoming the first album in history to ...
READ MORE
Shakira gives birth to second child in Barcelona
Shakira gives birth to second child in Barcelona
MADRID- Colombian pop star Shakira has given birth in Barcelona to her second child, a boy, she said on Friday. A statement posted on Shakira's website said her son, Sasha, was ...
READ MORE
Jennifer Lopez “I was always good girl”
Jennifer Lopez “I was always good girl”
Jennifer Lopez has claimed she's never had any intention of coming across as raunchy in her music videos because she's always been a ‘good girl’ Jennifer Lopez believes she's a ‘good ...
READ MORE
Beyonce and Jay Z in no rush for more kids
Beyonce and Jay Z in no rush for more kids
Beyonce and Jay Z aren't ''rushing'' in to having more children and are instead focussing on their careers and parenting their three-year-old daughter Blue Ivy. Beyonce and the 45-year-old rapper - ...
READ MORE
Singer Prince performs in a surprise appearance on the "American Idol" television show finale at the Kodak Theater in Hollywood, California in this May 24, 2006 file photo. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello/Files
Singer Prince found dead at Minnesota home: media reports
U.S. pop star Prince, 57, was found unresponsive on Thursday at his Minnesota home and was later declared dead, U.S. media reports said. A local sheriff's office official would not confirm ...
READ MORE
‘Lil Wayne threatened to kill me’
‘Lil Wayne threatened to kill me’
Lil Wayne's bus driver has accused the rapper of trying to kill him. Mark Jones has filed a lawsuit against the 'Lollipop' hitmaker - who hired him to work on his ...
READ MORE
Rap mogul Suge Knight pleads not guilty to
Backstreet Boys in studio working on their long-awaited
Timberlake drops ‘CantStopTheFeeling’ comeback single
Beyonce and Mariah Carey take festive selfie
Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ is first to sell 30
Shakira gives birth to second child in Barcelona
Jennifer Lopez “I was always good girl”
Beyonce and Jay Z in no rush for
Singer Prince found dead at Minnesota home: media
‘Lil Wayne threatened to kill me’

Arts & Entertainment

Copyright © 2016 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News