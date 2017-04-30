Rihanna and Leonardo DiCaprio won’t last: Drake

Drake reportedly doesn’t think Rihanna and Leonardo DiCaprio will last because she likes her men more ”ripped”.
The Four Five Seconds hitmaker and The Wolf of Wall Street star are rumoured to be dating but the 27-year-old singer’s former flame is convinced the relationship will be over soon because the 40-year-old actor isn’t “ripped”.
A source said: “Drake’s quite bitter about Rihanna and doesn’t hold back when he’s asked what he thinks about her and Leo. [Rihanna’s] always insisting she’d never go with a guy who wasn’t ripped.
“Leo’s known to be a yo-yo dieter with a serious gut on him these days. So Drake doesn’t give them long at all.”
And it’s not just Drake who supposedly has an issue with DiCaprio’s weight.
The brunette beauty is reportedly keen on helping her new man tone up and has signed him up to martial arts classes and enlisted the help of a personal trainer so he can work towards getting a “six pack”.
Another insider added previously to OKMagazine.com: “Ri’s got extremely high standards when it comes to who she sleeps with and Leo falls out of this category because he’s a lot more flabbier than her usual lovers.”
The pair were rumoured to have kissed at a party in January and have since fuelled the speculation when DiCaprio attended Rihanna’s birthday party last month.
Thanks for sharing excellent informations. Your website is very cool. I am impressed by the details that you’ve on this website. It reveals how nicely you perceive this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for extra articles. You, my pal, ROCK! I found simply the info I already searched everywhere and just couldn’t come across. What an ideal website.
Puede decirse que es grandioso encontrar este tipo de artículos en internet. En medio de tanta basura, siempre es posibl encontrar buen material como el que se publica en esta web.
I’ve learn some excellent stuff here. Definitely worth bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how much effort you place to create the sort of excellent informative site.
I like this post, enjoyed this one thank you for posting. “No man is wise enough by himself.” by Titus Maccius Plautus.
Hi, I would like to subscribe for this webpage to get most recent updates, thus where can i do it please help out.
online shopping websites for women
online store for women ladies handbags
Hi, I would like to subscribe for this webpage to get most recent updates, thus where can i do it please help out.
I conceive you have observed some very interesting details , thankyou for the post.
Your state and local taxes would soar and your quality of life would sink while those of us who live in the more affluent states would be just fine.
Hi, I would like to subscribe for this webpage to get most recent updates, thus where can i do it please help out.
Hi, I would like to subscribe for this webpage to get most recent updates, thus where can i do it please help out.
One thing I’d like to touch upon is that weight loss program fast may be accomplished by the proper diet and exercise. Your size not only affects appearance, but also the quality of life. Self-esteem, major depression, health risks, along with physical abilities are damaged in weight gain. It is possible to make everything right but still gain. If this happens, a problem may be the primary cause. While an excessive amount of food and never enough work out are usually accountable, common health conditions and traditionally used prescriptions may greatly enhance size. Thx for your post here.
Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your site and in accession capital to assert that I get actually enjoyed account your blog posts. Any way I will be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently fast.
My programmer is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses. But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type on various websites for about a year and am concerned about switching to another platform. I have heard very good things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can transfer all my wordpress posts into it? Any help would be greatly appreciated!
porn movie