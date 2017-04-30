News Ticker

Rihanna and Leonardo DiCaprio won’t last: Drake

14th March 2015 Staff Reporter Arts & Entertainment 16

Drake reportedly doesn’t think Rihanna and Leonardo DiCaprio will last because she likes her men more ”ripped”.

 

The Four Five Seconds hitmaker and The Wolf of Wall Street star are rumoured to be dating but the 27-year-old singer’s former flame is convinced the relationship will be over soon because the 40-year-old actor isn’t “ripped”.

A source said: “Drake’s quite bitter about Rihanna and doesn’t hold back when he’s asked what he thinks about her and Leo. [Rihanna’s] always insisting she’d never go with a guy who wasn’t ripped.

“Leo’s known to be a yo-yo dieter with a serious gut on him these days. So Drake doesn’t give them long at all.”

And it’s not just Drake who supposedly has an issue with DiCaprio’s weight.

The brunette beauty is reportedly keen on helping her new man tone up and has signed him up to martial arts classes and enlisted the help of a personal trainer so he can work towards getting a “six pack”.

Another insider added previously to OKMagazine.com: “Ri’s got extremely high standards when it comes to who she sleeps with and Leo falls out of this category because he’s a lot more flabbier than her usual lovers.”

The pair were rumoured to have kissed at a party in January and have since fuelled the speculation when DiCaprio attended Rihanna’s birthday party last month.

