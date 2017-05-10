Chris Brown Wants To Stop Calling Women ‘Hoes’ Now That He Has Baby Girl

Wow, Chris Brown’s nine-month-old daughter Royalty has definitely caused a positive change in the ‘Loyal’ singer. The singer wants to clean up his song lyrics because his baby has ‘humbled him’ — so sweet!

It’s no secret that Chris Brown, 25, is going through a major life change after news broke that he is the father of a sweet nine-month-old baby girl named Royalty. Now, HollywoodLife.com has learned that Breezy wants to “start making changes” so he can be a great “example of a man” for his daughter. Here’s what we know!

Chris Brown’s Song Lyric Change: Baby Girl Inspires Him To Clean Up Language

Wow, Chris has definitely grown up fast since becoming a father! A source told HollywoodLife.com exclusively that his baby girl has changed him in a major way — including his perspective about his choice of lyrics.

“The baby has humbled him in a way and he regrets some of the music he‘s made, particularly the words he‘s used to describe women,” our insider revealed. “He really doesn’t want to continue making music where he‘s calling women b**ches and hoes and other derogatory words.”

That sounds like the right call — clearly a mature move on Chris’s part. “It’s been getting under his skin when he‘s performed “Loyal” and “Ayo” and other songs on his tour because he‘s straight up dogging women in the lyrics. He would hate for someone to one day call his daughter a b*tch or a hoe,” our source continued. “That would make him very upset and he would have a big problem with someone disrespecting his daughter.”

That’s not all! “Everyday he realizes he‘s a father, to a girl no less, and he wants to start making changes to raise his girl right and to be a good example of a man.”

Not only is Chris taking the high road when it comes to his music, but as HollywoodLife.compreviously reported, he is also refusing to blast Royalty’s mom, Nia Amey for leaking the news.

“He’s not mad, he’s tired of being mad,” a source exclusively revealed. “Mad isn’t going to do anything but piss her off. He doesn’t know what she’s capable of doing. After all, she blew the can off this by opening her mouth in the first place.”

– Caitlin Beck, Reporting by Eric Ray