The Rock in the White House? Dwayne Johnson says running for president is ‘a real possibility’

After a successful transition from the WWE ring to the big screen, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has now set his sights on the White House. The Fast and the Furious star revealed his political ambitions, hinting that he may, one day, run for office.

Speaking in the latest issue of GQ magazine, the 45-year-old – who is worth a cool $125m – said he considered the change of career after a Washington Post article called him a “viable candidate”.

“A year ago it started coming up more and more.There was a real sense of earnestness, which made me go home and think, ‘Let me really rethink my answer and make sure I am giving an answer that is truthful and also respectful.'”

Although the world’s highest-paid movie star didn’t declare allegiances to either the Democrats or Republicans in the last November’s US presidential election – despite Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump’s campaign teams reaching out for endorsements –he did say a White House bid could one day be a “real possibility”.

As for what kind of commander-in-chief the muscular Hollywood actor would be, Johnson reveals that for him “poise would be important. Leadership would be important. Taking responsibility for everybody. [If I didn’t agree with someone] on something, I wouldn’t shut them out. I would actually include them. The first thing we’d do is we’d come and sit down and we’d talk about it. It’s hard to categorise right now how I think he’s doing, other than to tell you how I would operate, what I would like to see.”

Although Johnson remained coy about his views on Trump’s performance, saying that it was “hard to categorise right now how I think he’s doing”. He did, however, condemn the administration’s attempt to implement an immigration ban on several Muslim-majority countries.

“I completely disagree with it,” Johnson said. “Our country was built on that, and it continues to be made strong by that. And the decision felt like a snap judgement … Within 24 hours, we saw a ‘tail effect’. It grew to heartache, it grew to a great deal of pain, it grew to a great deal of confusion, and it had a lot of people scrambling.”

For now, Johnson can be seen alongside Zac Efron and Priyanka Chopra in Baywatch , an out-and-out comedy inspired by the original 1990s television series when it hits cinemas on 29 May.