Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon Are Back Together – Report

DESPITE Nick Cannon recently saying he and ex Mariah Carey are strictly co-parentsat this point in time, new reports indicate Monroe and Moroccan’s mom and dad have officially reunited.
The “We Belong Together” singer has officially reconciled with the former America’s Got Talent host, according to sources at Life & Style.
“They were laughing and joking around,” the source explained. “They arrived separately, but wound up leaving together.”
The pair married in 2008 and separated in 2014, finalizing their divorce just last year.
Since splitting, Mariah Carey has had a few notable suitors, namely billionaire James Packer and dancer Bryan Tanaka, the latter rumored to have left the singer over her close relationship with Nick.
Mariah Carey with former boyfriend, dancer, Byan Tanaka
The former child star has done his fair share of dating as well, seeing model Brittany Bell for months before making it official and welcoming his third child, son Golden, into the world with her.
Brittany and Nick have since split, but the father of three makes sure all of his kids interact on a regular basis.
“They feel like they belong together,” the source continued, “Mariah wants to get married again, and thinks Nick is the one.”
Maybe their recent trip to Disneyland with the twins was a sign of more love to come? –wetpaint.com