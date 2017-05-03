News Ticker

Jason Derulo discusses acting ambitions at ‘Swalla’ launch

21st March 2017 Staff Reporter Arts & Entertainment 18

Singer Jason Derulo arrives at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S. , February 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Hip hop artist Jason Derulo has big ambitions to break into movies and television but when it comes to auditions, the singer said they are not his thing.

Speaking at the launch of his latest music video for his song “Swalla,” Derulo, 27, said he wanted to find on-screen roles that appealed to him and “build a team” to bring the projects to life.

“Me going out on auditions and stuff like that, I don’t think that’s my kind of fit,” Derulo told Reuters TV.

“The role has to be perfect for me, the storyline has to be perfect for what I’m trying to portray first and maybe it’s not the lead first, maybe it is the lead first, it just really depends on what story I choose.”

Derulo has dabbled in television with small roles in hip hop saga “Empire” and the reboot of buddy-cop action series “Lethal Weapon.”

“Swalla,” featuring rappers Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign, is the first single from Derulo’s upcoming untitled fifth studio album, expected later this year.

The “Swalla” music video features dancers on vibrant sets, and has registered more than 6 million views on YouTube since its Friday release.

“My videos allow my music to be visual and people are really drawn to my videos and I’ve got a lot of views because of YouTube,” Derulo said.

Share this:

Related Posts

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

The Eagles sue Hotel California

2nd May 2017 Staff Reporter 0

The Eagles have filed a lawsuit accusing the owners of a Mexico hotel of using the name “Hotel California,” arguably the band’s most famous song, without permission. In a complaint filed late Monday, the Eagles […]

18 Trackbacks & Pingbacks

  1. Google
  2. mobile forex app
  3. amazon product rankings
  4. microfoane spion
  5. Wireless headset microphone systems
  6. rabbit vibrator
  7. anal sex toy
  8. sexy
  9. sd card recovery
  10. feng shui bedroom tips
  11. Arduino sensors
  12. full apps pc download
  13. atlanta classes- get free piano
  14. Light expertise SanLiBang
  15. motu and patlu games
  16. http://www.motupatlugameshd.com
  17. How To Use A Strap On Dildo
  18. Birthday Wishes for Clients

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News