USA Network’s ‘Unsolved’ Casts Its Tupac And Biggie: 5 Fast Facts About The Actors

USA Network’s upcoming pilot for “Unsolved” has finally found its Tupac Shakur and Notorious B.I.G. Based on the experiences of former Los Angeles Police Department detective Greg Kading, “Unsolved” is a true crime series chronicling the two separate investigations in the murders of Tupac and Biggie.

Considered to be one of hip-hop’s best artists, Shakur was shot and killed in 1996 in Las Vegas. Six months later, the rapper’s east coast rival, Biggie, was murdered in Los Angeles. Neither murder has ever been solved.

Actor Marcc Rose will play Pac while newcomer Wavyy Jones will portray Biggie. The two will join a cast which features Josh Duhamel, Jimmi Simpson and Bokeem Woodbine. Anthony Hemingway will serve as executive producer and director of the pilot.

If you’re wondering who Marcc Rose and Wavyy Jones are, we’ve got you covered. Check out these fast facts about the two below:

1. Marcc Rose Has Portrayed Tupac Before

Rose definitely has Tupac’s look down and USA Network wasn’t the first to notice it. The actor previously portrayed the west coast rapper in the N.W.A biopic “Straight Outta Compton.” The film is his only acting credit so far.

2. It’s Wavyy Jones’ First Role

While Rose has some experience under his belt, “Unsolved” will be Jones’ acting debut. According to Variety, the newcomer was found during a nationwide casting call.

3. Wavyy Jones Is Also A Rapper

Born in West Islip, New York, the 22-year-old got his start as a rapper and released his first mixtape, “R.E.D.D.O.P.E. (Real Everyday Drama Doing Over People’s Expectation),” in 2014.

4. Marcc Rose Was Set To Star In A Tupac Biopic

In 2015, Rose was tapped to portray Shakur in director John Singleton’s film based on Pac’s life. Following several problems during the creation of the movie, Singleton exited the film.

5. Rose Has Found It Difficult To Portray The Rapper

When Rose first played 2Pac in the N.W.A film, the actor said there was a lot of pressure to get the late rapper right. “I got to make sure how I portray him is realistic. I don’t want it to be a character of Pac. I want his fans to be able to see him in me,” he told Hot 97.