Mono drops ‘Skinny-Monya’ riddim

2nd March 2017 Staff Reporter Arts & Entertainment 0

Guitarist-cum-producer, Clive Mono Mukundu has brought together several established and upcoming artists on a reggae rhythm, fused with the traditional mbira instrument termed, ‘Skinny-Monya Riddim’.

Speaking in an interview on ZiFM Stereo, Mukundu described this project as one of the few artistic ventures that he has embarked on to try and create a platform were young upcoming artists can explore their talents together with established artists.

“What I did was to produce a reggae instrumental and I decided to include a number of artists. The idea was to provide a platform and introduce it to a number of new artists that are very serious and whom I met along the way,” he said.

Some of the established artists that have featured on the rhythm include mbira princess Hope Masike and dancehall artist Guspy Warrior.

“I decided to cushion these young artists with some established artists in the likes of Guspy Warrior and Hope Masike and that was the main idea behind this production,” added Mukundu.

The Rhythm can be located within traditional mbira music, but also largely with a clear reggae taste that announces itself throughout some guitar and drum sounds.

Explained Mukundu, “This is a roots reggae rhythm that has been fused with our own mbira instrument so that we give a Zimbabwean feel to the music. If you remember very well I started as a reggae musician and then later on switched to traditional music, so as a producer I can work with different genres.”

One of the little known artists featuring on the rhythm, Kudakwashe Manizeni, appreciated the works of Mukundu saying this project has given him an opportunity to sell his talent.

“I have had some projects before, but this one is the first that I believe will take me ahead with my music and market my name within the music circles,” said Manizeni. – Zimbojam

