News Ticker

Michael Jackson’s mother Katherine fears ‘abusive’ nephew has bugged her home with cameras

2nd March 2017 Staff Reporter Arts & Entertainment 0

FILE - In this April 10, 1991, file photo, Madonna and Michael Jackson go out for dinner together at a restaurant in Los Angeles. Madonna told CBS' James Corden in an appearance on "The Late Late Show," Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, that she made out with Jackson once after giving him a glass of win. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File)

Michael Jackson’s mother, Katherine, is reportedly refusing to return to Los Angeles because of her allegedly “abusive” nephew. It comes just weeks after the matriarch was granted a temporary restraining order against Trent Lamar Jackson.

The 86-year-old is currently visiting her pop star daughter Janet Jackson in London, where she is also said to be “under a doctor’s care” due to “stress” caused by the situation with her nephew. According to the New York Daily News, Katherine’s sworn statement was filed at a US court on 1 March.

In the documents, Katherine reiterates her claims of abuse and neglect by Trent, who lives at her home in Calabasas, California. The mother-of-10 believes Trent has wired her entire home in order to monitor her activity, stating: “I believe he has put cameras and bugs in my home, so the only place I can try and have a private conversation is in my bathroom pretending I am using the restroom so I can make a call.”

Katherine’s sons Jermaine and Rebbie, several friends and attorneys have all filed their own statements in support of the matriarch. Backing-up her claims of neglect, Rebbie said: “I heard later Trent thought she had died. Instead of calling an ambulance, Trent called one of my nephews who told him to take her to the hospital.

“The doctors at the hospital said she was dehydrated and had high blood pressure. Instead of bringing her home where she wanted to be, Trent took her to a hotel in Santa Monica – again away from her kids.”

Trent, who is related to Katherine through her ex-husband Joe Jackson, has not publicly commented on the allegations.

IBTimes

Related Posts
I heard Seal before I saw him
I heard Seal before I saw him
“Something in the way she moves, attracts me like no other lover,” he sang to himself while checking his phone. His voice carried melodious and perfect across a room at the ...
READ MORE
Blues legend B.B. King found to have died from natural causes
Blues legend B.B. King found to have died from natural causes
Veteran blues musician B.B. King died of natural causes primarily stemming from Alzheimer's disease, Nevada officials said Monday, putting to rest accusations by his two daughters that he was murdered. King's ...
READ MORE
R. Kelly performs at the BET Awards at the Nokia Theatre on Sunday, June 30, 2013, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP)
R. Kelly: Sexual abuse is a generational curse
R. Kelly has opened up about being sexually abused at aged seven or eight, insisting it was a ''generational curse'' that runs down through the family, much like ''poverty''. The 49-year-old ...
READ MORE
Pharrell Williams and wife Helen Lasichanh welcome triplets: ‘Babies are happy and healthy’
Pharrell Williams and wife Helen Lasichanh welcome triplets: ‘Babies are happy and healthy’
Pharrell Williams has three extra reasons to be Happy after becoming a father to triplets. The Hidden Figures producer's wife, Helen Lasichanh, secretly gave birth earlier in January but a ...
READ MORE
Sexual predator image plagues R Kelly
Sexual predator image plagues R Kelly
WASHINGTON: It’s been seven years since R&B star R Kelly stood in a Chicago courtroom and repeatedly whispered, “Thank you, Jesus”, after a jury acquitted him of 14 counts of ...
READ MORE
Ugandan singer held for steamy video
Ugandan singer held for steamy video
Bouncing and grinding, singer Jemimah Kansiime's music video was a hit among her Ugandan fans, but not for conservative politicians who say it broke a tough new anti-pornography law. The 21-year ...
READ MORE
Bobby Kristina Brown autopsy sheds little light on bathtub mystery
Bobby Kristina Brown autopsy sheds little light on bathtub mystery
ATLANTA - An initial autopsy on Bobbi Kristina Brown on Monday found no significant injuries and no obvious underlying cause of death for the daughter of the late singer Whitney ...
READ MORE
Kanye West gets political action committee, presidential jokes go viral
Kanye West gets political action committee, presidential jokes go viral
LOS ANGELES - Images of Kanye West's face on Mount Rushmore and a potential White House takeover by the Kardashian reality TV clan fired up social media on Monday, a ...
READ MORE
Drake professes his love for Rihanna on VMA awards stage
Drake professes his love for Rihanna on VMA awards stage
After presenting Rihanna with the lifetime achievement award, Drake kissed her on stage and fans got very excited, with some rooting for a proposal. It was a big night for ...
READ MORE
Racism and the focus on racism is a distraction to humanity, says Kanye West
Racism and the focus on racism is a distraction to humanity, says Kanye West
Kanye West insists the world's focus on racism is a ''distraction to humanity'' and has called on people to help each other ''clean-up'' the world rather than destroy it. The 37-year-old ...
READ MORE
I heard Seal before I saw him
Blues legend B.B. King found to have died
R. Kelly: Sexual abuse is a generational curse
Pharrell Williams and wife Helen Lasichanh welcome triplets:
Sexual predator image plagues R Kelly
Ugandan singer held for steamy video
Bobby Kristina Brown autopsy sheds little light on
Kanye West gets political action committee, presidential jokes
Drake professes his love for Rihanna on VMA
Racism and the focus on racism is a

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Michael Jackson’s mother Katherine fears ‘abusive’ nephew has bugged her home with cameras

2nd March 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Michael Jackson’s mother, Katherine, is reportedly refusing to return to Los Angeles because of her allegedly “abusive” nephew. It comes just weeks after the matriarch was granted a temporary restraining order against Trent Lamar Jackson. […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News