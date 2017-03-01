Fast And Furious star Tyrese Gibson is officially off the market after secretly tying the knot on Valentine’s Day. The 38-year-old actor stunned his 7.8m Instagram followers on 28 February when he dropped the bombshell with a sweet tribute to his other half.

Alongside a touching video montage, he wrote: “They say a happy wife equals a happy life” before adding, “Mark 10:8 And the two will become #OneFlesh Mr & Mrs Gibson.”

Pictures from the couple’s intimate ceremony show the unidentified bride in a pink halter neck gown with a diamond headband while he looked smart in a white tuxedo and black bow tie.

According to E! News, the newlyweds were first photographed publicly at the 33rd Annual UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball in Atlanta, Georgia, on 17 December.

Although his new relationship status comes as a surprise to many fans, Gibson has been dropping hints for months that he could soon be walking down the aisle.

In January 2016, he revealed his heart’s desire was to find a life partner enlisting the qualities he looks for. “I’m nothing until I find my wife,” he told ABC at the time. “Nobody wants to be alone. Look, that’s going to change soon. I believe it.”

At the end of last year, father-of-one Gibson wrote a lengthy Instagram post to his “Future Wife.” “Now I’m in a zone where I am ONLY attracted to women whose voice is soft and energy is pleasant she has the energy and presence of grace and regal sophistication”, it said in part.

Gibson was previously married to Norma Mitchell from 2007 to 2009. The pair share nine-year-old daughter Shayla.