News Ticker

U2 is sued for allegedly stealing song for ‘Achtung Baby’

28th February 2017 Staff Reporter Arts & Entertainment 0

FILE PHOTO - Bono (C), guitarist The Edge (L) and bass guitarist Adam Clayton of U2 perform during the iHeartRadio Music Festival at The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. on September 23, 2016. REUTERS/Steve Marcus/File Photo

A British songwriter and guitarist has sued U2, claiming the band stole one of his works for a song on its blockbuster 1991 album “Achtung Baby.”

In a complaint filed on Monday night in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, Paul Rose sought at least $5 million in damages from U2 lead singer Bono and bandmates The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr., as well as Island Records.

Rose, who said he has a dozen of his own albums, said the Irish band lifted “signature elements” of his copyrighted song “Nae Slappin” for its hit song “The Fly.”

He said this occurred at a time U2, then arguably the world’s most popular rock band, was seeking a “stark departure” from its trademark sound.

Rose said he gave a demo tape of “Nae Slappin” to Island in 1989, the same year the label signed U2, and that “The Fly” incorporated its guitar solo and other elements, including distortion and “industrial-style” percussion.

Rose said ordinary listeners “would reasonably find that the songs are substantially similar,” and at times so “strikingly similar” that they could not believe U2 came up with “The Fly” on its own.

U2 representatives did not immediately respond on Tuesday to requests for comment. Island’s parent, Universal Music Group, a unit of France’s Vivendi SA, did not immediately respond to a similar request.

It was not immediately clear why Rose waited more than 25 years to sue. His lawyer did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Well-known artists are often accused of stealing song ideas from other composers, although few cases go to trial.

Last June, Led Zeppelin prevailed at trial over whether it lifted the opening guitar passage to “Stairway to Heaven.”

A jury in March 2015 awarded Marvin Gaye’s family $7.4 million for alleged copyright infringement by Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams for their hit “Blurred Lines.” Thicke and Williams have appealed the verdict.

The case is Rose v Hewson et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 17-01471. – Reuters

Related Posts
ick Cannon ‘healthier than ever’ now
ick Cannon ‘healthier than ever’ now
The 'America's Got Talent' host was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease in 2012 but revealed that researching his condition has helped him to lead a healthier lifestyle. He told HuffPostLive: “I'm ...
READ MORE
Stunner assaulted as Olinda divorce get shirty
Stunner assaulted as Olinda divorce get shirty
Local rapper Desmond “Stunner” Chideme is nursing wounds after unidentified people assaulted him outside a popular Harare night club on Friday night, it has emerged. By Kennedy Nyavaya Yesterday a picture of ...
READ MORE
Rapper 50 Cent files for bankruptcy protection in Connecticut
Rapper 50 Cent files for bankruptcy protection in Connecticut
Rapper 50 Cent filed for bankruptcy protection in Connecticut on Monday, reporting debts and assets in the range of $10 million to $50 million. Lawyers for the "Get Rich or Die ...
READ MORE
Beyonce leads Grammy nominations as pop, R&B dominates top fields
Beyonce leads Grammy nominations as pop, R&B dominates top fields
LOS ANGELES - Beyonce got a leading nine Grammy nominations on Tuesday, followed by Drake, Rihanna and Kanye West with eight nods each, as pop, R&B and hip hop took center ...
READ MORE
Rita Ora can’t catch a breath
Rita Ora can’t catch a breath
A celebrity-obsessed burglar was jailed yesterday for stealing luxury items worth £200,000 from the home of Rita Ora. Charaf Elmoudden, 26, snatched jewellery, designer clothes, a Louis Vuitton bag, iPhones and ...
READ MORE
Singer Prince died of accidental painkiller overdose: medical examiner
Singer Prince died of accidental painkiller overdose: medical examiner
Music superstar Prince, who was found dead in his home in a Minneapolis suburb in late April, died of an accidental, self-administered overdose of an opioid painkiller, the county medical ...
READ MORE
Pharrell Williams, Robin Thicke fined $7m for copying Marvin Gaye
Pharrell Williams, Robin Thicke fined $7m for copying Marvin Gaye
A US JURY has sided with the family of Marvin Gaye, determining that Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams copied parts of Gaye's song "Got to Give It Up" for their ...
READ MORE
Beyonce & Jay Z Joint Album Release 2015: ‘Drunk in Love’ Duo’s Upcoming
Beyonce & Jay Z Joint Album Release 2015: ‘Drunk in Love’ Duo’s Upcoming
Beyoncé and Jay Z's highly anticipated joint album might sound like legendary Afrobeat musician Fela Anikulapo Kuti. Grammy-winning producer The-Dream recently annotated "End of Time" off the R&B diva's fourth studio ...
READ MORE
Actor Will Smith arrives for the premiere of "Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted", in New York June 7, 2012. REUTERS/ Andrew Kelly (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) - RTR339HG
The Refresh Prince! Will Smith returns to music for the first time in a decade
The Oscar nominee, who turned 47 last week, has released a remix of the Colombian dance group Bomba Estéreo's song, Fiesta. The rapper turned movie star reportedly first heard the catchy 'electro ...
READ MORE
Janet Jackson converts to Islam
Janet Jackson converts to Islam
Janet Jackson has become a Muslim following her marriage to Wissam Al Mana in 2012 and has even toned down her raunchy costumes and dance moves for her comeback tour. The ...
READ MORE
ick Cannon ‘healthier than ever’ now
Stunner assaulted as Olinda divorce get shirty
Rapper 50 Cent files for bankruptcy protection in
Beyonce leads Grammy nominations as pop, R&B dominates
Rita Ora can’t catch a breath
Singer Prince died of accidental painkiller overdose: medical
Pharrell Williams, Robin Thicke fined $7m for copying
Beyonce & Jay Z Joint Album Release 2015:
The Refresh Prince! Will Smith returns to music
Janet Jackson converts to Islam

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

TLC to release first album without late Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes

28th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Fans of TLC will rejoice to hear that the r’n’b ’90s much-loved girl group are due to unveil their long-awaited final album this summer. The manager of surviving members Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas and Tionne ‘T-Boz’ […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News