News Ticker

Aretha Franklin to retire from full time touring

9th February 2017 Staff Reporter Arts & Entertainment 0

BET honoree singer Aretha Franklin performs onstage at BET Honors 2014 at Warner Theatre in Washington on February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana/File Photo

Soul music legend Aretha Franklin says she plans to retire from full-time touring after she releases a new album in September.

“I am retiring this year,” the 74-year-old singer told a Detroit TV station in a telephone interview this week. “I will be recording, but this will be my last year in concert. This is it.”

Known as the “Queen of Soul,” Franklin said she planned about a six-month tour to support her upcoming album. She also plans to perform “some select things, many, one a month, for six months out of the year.”

“I feel very, very enriched and satisfied with respect to where my career came from, and where it is now,” Franklin, who lives in Detroit, told TV station WDIV. “I’ll be pretty much satisfied, but I’m not going to go anywhere and just sit down and do nothing. That wouldn’t be good either.”

The album will feature all original songs, several of them produced by Stevie Wonder, Franklin said, but she did not give details.

Franklin began her music career in the late 1950s and has won 18 Grammy Awards.

Her last album, “Aretha Franklin Sings the Great Diva Classics,” was released in 2014.

Related Posts
Rihanna says thought she could be Chris Brown’s ‘guardian angel’
Rihanna says thought she could be Chris Brown’s ‘guardian angel’
NEW YORK - Grammy-winning R&B singer Rihanna said she once felt she was strong enough to take back boyfriend Chris Brown after he famously assaulted her in 2009, but finally ...
READ MORE
Steel Pulse: Still Rocking The Reggae The Beat
Steel Pulse: Still Rocking The Reggae The Beat
FIRST STEPPING on stage in 1975, Steel Pulse celebrate their 40th anniversary this year.   The celebrated British reggae band plan to mark the occasion with a new album and a DVD ...
READ MORE
Bobbi’s man fights toxic cocktail claim
Bobbi’s man fights toxic cocktail claim
Nick Gordon has been forced to deny claims he was responsible for a "toxic cocktail", which Bobbi Kristina Brown’s conservator claims ultimately led to her death. In a statement, Nick's representative ...
READ MORE
One Direction’s Stylist: “I Wanted Them To Be Like The Male Equivalent To The Spice Girls”
One Direction’s Stylist: “I Wanted Them To Be Like The Male Equivalent To The Spice Girls”
One Direction’s long-time stylist Caroline Watson has revealed an unlikely source of inspiration for the boys’ look, telling The Muse, “I wanted them to be like the male equivalent to ...
READ MORE
Lady Gaga says she’s engaged to actor Taylor Kinney
Lady Gaga says she’s engaged to actor Taylor Kinney
Lady Gaga and her longtime boyfriend, actor Taylor Kinney, have become engaged, the singer said on social media on Monday. "He gave me his heart on Valentine's Day, and I said ...
READ MORE
Rap mogul taken to hospital again
Rap mogul taken to hospital again
LOS ANGELES - Rap mogul Marion “Suge” Knight, who is charged with murder in a hit-and-run death, was taken to hospital on Thursday before his scheduled Los Angeles court appearance ...
READ MORE
OJ Simpson was ready to take own life in Kim Kardashian’s bedroom
OJ Simpson was ready to take own life in Kim Kardashian’s bedroom
OJ Simpson was ready to take his own life in Kim Kardashian’s bedroom after his ex-wife was murdered in 1994.   Kim was just 14-years-old at the time. Simpson was allegedly discovered by ...
READ MORE
Jennifer Lopez wants Rihanna duet
Jennifer Lopez wants Rihanna duet
Jennifer Lopez would ''absolutely'' duet with Rihanna. The 45-year-old singer has revealed she would love to sing with the 'We Found Love' hitmaker, having recently starred in the animated movie 'Home' ...
READ MORE
Bill Cosby’s wife defends him from sex assault claims
Bill Cosby’s wife defends him from sex assault claims
LOS ANGELES - Camille Cosby, the wife of comedian Bill Cosby, on Monday defended her husband from weeks-long accusations brought by more than a dozen women alleging that the groundbreaking ...
READ MORE
Rihanna behind Rita Ora’s decision to sue Roc Nation?
Rihanna behind Rita Ora’s decision to sue Roc Nation?
Rihanna is reportedly to blame for Rita Ora's decision to sue their record label Roc Nation as she's said to have used her influence to ensure her rival's career was ...
READ MORE
Rihanna says thought she could be Chris Brown’s
Steel Pulse: Still Rocking The Reggae The Beat
Bobbi’s man fights toxic cocktail claim
One Direction’s Stylist: “I Wanted Them To Be
Lady Gaga says she’s engaged to actor Taylor
Rap mogul taken to hospital again
OJ Simpson was ready to take own life
Jennifer Lopez wants Rihanna duet
Bill Cosby’s wife defends him from sex assault
Rihanna behind Rita Ora’s decision to sue Roc

Arts & Entertainment

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News