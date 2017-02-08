Madonna introduces newly adopted twin girls from Malawi

Idris Elba has split from his long-term girlfriend.
The 43-year-old star and Naiyana Garth - who have 22-month-old son Winston together - have reportedly gone their separate ways after two-and-a-half years ...
Nicki Minaj has posted her love for South Africa on her Instagram feed after performing two concerts in Johannesburg.
Nicki Minaj stayed sizzling in Johannesburg rain: Twitterati
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Her ...
Beyonce and Mariah Carey have reportedly held talks about making a duet together.
The award-winning duo recently attended a fundraising event in Los Angeles for the HeartView Global Foundation and during ...
LOS ANGELES – Pop star Madonna debuted two new daughters on social media on Wednesday, saying she had completed her adoption of the twins from Malawi and was “overjoyed” to bring them into her family. The […]
Internationally-acclaimed musician Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi has been forced to cancel his United States of America tour, after being denied a visa at the US Embassy in Harare as his shows coincide with a summit of […]
Kanye West, one of Donald Trump’s biggest celebrity supporters, appeared to have deleted his tweets about his meeting last year with the then U.S. president-elect in which the two discussed multicultural issues. The influential rapper’s […]