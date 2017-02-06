News Ticker

Kanye West appears to dump Trump with disappearing tweets

6th February 2017 Staff Reporter Arts & Entertainment 0

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and musician Kanye West pose for media at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., December 13, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Kanye West, one of Donald Trump’s biggest celebrity supporters, appeared to have deleted his tweets about his meeting last year with the then U.S. president-elect in which the two discussed multicultural issues.

The influential rapper’s handful of Twitter entries from their Dec. 13 meeting at Trump Tower in New York, where West said he had wanted to discuss “bullying, supporting teachers, modernizing curriculums and violence in Chicago,” were missing from his account on Monday.

After the meeting, West had also tweeted that he felt it “important to have a direct line of communication with our future president if we truly want change.”

West, 39, emerged as one of Trump’s most high-profile supporters during the 2016 election campaign. He made headlines in November when he was booed at a concert for declaring his support for Trump, although he said he had not voted in the presidential election.

It was not clear why the Trump tweets had been deleted but the “Jesus Walks” singer has been the target of outrage and sarcasm from fans on social media following the December meeting.

West’s representatives did not return requests for comment.

Celebrity website TMZ, quoting an unidentified source, said West had deleted the tweets because he was unhappy about Trump’s actions since taking office.

These include a ban on travelers to the United States from seven predominantly Muslim nations and Trump saying he will “send in the Feds” to “fix the horrible ‘carnage’ going on” in Chicago due to high crime rates.

West was raised in Chicago. – Reuters

 

