Drake, Justin Bieber and Kanye West are reported to be among the famous faces missing from the Grammys 2017. Multiple sources claim the musical hitmakers are boycotting the typically star-studded event due to the perceived lack of recognition for younger artists. However, there also appear to be other viable reasons for the trio’s rumoured absence.

According to TMZ, insiders say Bieber, 22, believes the Grammys are not “representative” or “relevant” to the current state of music. Yeezus rapper West, 39, has a history of speaking out against the prestigious awards and their alleged lack of support for black artists. The sources say that while the musicians have no interest in sparking a protest like the #OscarsSoWhite campaign in 2016, they do not feel the Grammys are symbolic of popular music.

The boycott news may come as a surprise as all three acts are nominated at the Grammys 2017 – Drake, 30, has a staggering eight nominations including album of the year for Views and record of the year for Work alongside Rihanna.

Bieber is up in four categories and will compete with Drake for album of the year with his critically-acclaimed Purpose while West has received eight nods including best rap album for The Life Of Pablo.

Aside from their personal feelings towards the Grammys, all three are unable to attend the 12 February ceremony due to work commitments. Drake is currently in the UK performing on his Boy Meets World Tour while Bieber is preparing to resume his Purpose World Tour on 15 February in Mexico.

Following the cancellation of his Saint Pablo tour and hospitalisation for exhaustion, West is said to be working on new music with his long-time production collaborator Rick Rubin. Bieber is also reported to be attending the wedding of his father, Jeremy Bieber, on the same day.

R’n’b singer Frank Ocean was the first artist to confirm his boycott of the Grammys 2017. The Thinking Bout You crooner chose not to submit his latest album, Blonde, for nominations consideration and expressed his opinion that the Grammys voting system is “dated”.

Even without Bieber, Drake and Yeezus himself in attendance, the Grammys 2017 will still welcome some of the biggest names in music including, Adele, Bruno Mars, John Legend and Carrie Underwood, who are all confirmed to perform while Beyonce is rumoured to make an appearance.

The Grammys 2017 will take place at the Staples Center, Los Angeles on 12 February. – IBTimes