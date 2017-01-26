“We’ll hopefully do, you know, holiday movies with them, and the first of which we were supposed to do this February, but of course we have this tour, so we had to push it. But we’ll get a good movie out to the public.”
Mariah Carey’s break up track
Mariah Carey has channeled her feelings about her split from James Packer into a break up song, which is expected to be unveiled during the season finale of her E! reality show ‘Mariah’s World’.
The ‘Without You’ hitmaker reportedly recorded the song and an accompanying music video with YG over the weekend, in which she documents her split from the Australian billionaire.
TMZ reports that the song was recorded within 24 hours and it is expected to be shared with fans during the season finale of her E! reality show ‘Mariah’s World’ this weekend. Meanwhile, the 46-year-old singer – who is currently dating back up dancer Bryan Tanaka – is busy working at the moment on a “secret project” amongst other things.
Her manager Stella Bulochnikov said recently: “We have a secret project. We do have a scripted drama that we are developing that has not been announced about Mariah’s life that’s going to be incredibly poignant .
And Mariah – who has twins Moroccan and Monroe, five, with her ex-husband Nick Cannon – is also keen to do a second series of reality show ‘Mariah’s World’. Asked if Mariah would do a second series of the show, Stella added: “We’ll see. We’ve got a really strong team around us of good people.
We support each other and love each other, and it’s going to stay that way in the New Year. We’re like a travelling family.”
In her personal life, Mariah couldn’t be more loved up with Bryan Tanaka.
The pair recently stepped out together in Mayfair, London after dining at posh eatery Nobu together with Mariah’s daughter Monroe.
