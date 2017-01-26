‘I consider myself black’ – Paris Jackson

Paris Jackson “considers herself black” because that’s what her late father Michael Jackson told her.

The late King of Pop raised Paris, 18 and sons Prince, 19, and Bigi, 14, alone before his death in 2009, and while his youngest child’s mother was never revealed, his second wife Debbie Rowe is the biological mother of the older kids.

In a candid interview, the aspiring actress has no doubt that Michael – who died of an overdose from acute Propofol intoxication – is her father and says her close friends have always told her that they look so alike it’s “almost scary”.

She told the latest issue of Rolling Stone magazine: “He is my father.

“He will always be my father. He never wasn’t, and he never will not be. People that knew him really well say they see him in me, that it’s almost scary.”

The blonde beauty had always been told by the ‘Smooth Criminal’ hitmaker – who lightened his skin and underwent a number of face reconstructions in a bid to look like a “northern athlete” – that she she should respect her roots and she never doubted him about her race because she doesn’t consider her father a liar.

She said: “I consider myself black.”

Paris added that her dad “would look me in the eyes and he’d point his finger at me and he’d be like, ‘You’re black. Be proud of your roots.’ And I’d be like, ‘OK, he’s my dad, why would he lie to me?’ So I just believe what he told me. ‘Cause, to my knowledge, he’s never lied to me.

“Most people that don’t know me call me white.

“I’ve got light skin and, especially since I’ve had my hair blond, I look like I was born in Finland or something.”

Meanwhile, Paris also talked about how “normal” her life was living at Michael’s Neverland Ranch – named after the fantasy island in the story of ‘Peter Pan’- where she lived for the first seven years of her life, and how strict Michael was with their schooling and never allowed any bad behaviour.

She said: “We actually had a pretty normal life. Like, we had school every single day, and we had to be good. And if we were good, every other weekend or so, we could choose whether we were gonna go to the movie theater or see the animals or whatever. But if you were on bad behaviour, then you wouldn’t get to go do all those things.”

