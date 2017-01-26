News Ticker

‘I consider myself black’ – Paris Jackson

26th January 2017 Staff Reporter Arts & Entertainment 0

Paris Jackson “considers herself black” because that’s what her late father Michael Jackson told her.

The late King of Pop raised Paris, 18 and sons Prince, 19, and Bigi, 14, alone before his death in 2009, and while his youngest child’s mother was never revealed, his second wife Debbie Rowe is the biological mother of the older kids.

In a candid interview, the aspiring actress has no doubt that Michael – who died of an overdose from acute Propofol intoxication – is her father and says her close friends have always told her that they look so alike it’s “almost scary”.

She told the latest issue of Rolling Stone magazine: “He is my father.

“He will always be my father. He never wasn’t, and he never will not be. People that knew him really well say they see him in me, that it’s almost scary.”

The blonde beauty had always been told by the ‘Smooth Criminal’ hitmaker – who lightened his skin and underwent a number of face reconstructions in a bid to look like a “northern athlete” – that she she should respect her roots and she never doubted him about her race because she doesn’t consider her father a liar.

She said: “I consider myself black.”

Paris added that her dad “would look me in the eyes and he’d point his finger at me and he’d be like, ‘You’re black. Be proud of your roots.’ And I’d be like, ‘OK, he’s my dad, why would he lie to me?’ So I just believe what he told me. ‘Cause, to my knowledge, he’s never lied to me.

“Most people that don’t know me call me white.

“I’ve got light skin and, especially since I’ve had my hair blond, I look like I was born in Finland or something.”

Meanwhile, Paris also talked about how “normal” her life was living at Michael’s Neverland Ranch – named after the fantasy island in the story of ‘Peter Pan’- where she lived for the first seven years of her life, and how strict Michael was with their schooling and never allowed any bad behaviour.

She said: “We actually had a pretty normal life. Like, we had school every single day, and we had to be good. And if we were good, every other weekend or so, we could choose whether we were gonna go to the movie theater or see the animals or whatever. But if you were on bad behaviour, then you wouldn’t get to go do all those things.”

Bang Showbiz

Related Posts
Nora Chipaumire
Zimbabwe-born Nora Chipaumire makes darkness visible in New York in amazing choregraph
out twenty minutes into “Portrait of Myself as My Father,” by the Zimbabwean-born, Brooklyn-based choreographer Nora Chipaumire, the Senegalese dancer Pape Ibrahima Ndiaye crouches down on the floor, flicks his ...
READ MORE
Kanye West ‘cancels entire Saint Pablo tour’ after shocking Beyonce and Jay Z rant
Kanye West ‘cancels entire Saint Pablo tour’ after shocking Beyonce and Jay Z rant
Fans should not expect anymore Kanye West stage rants in the near future. The Famous rapper has reportedly cancelled the remaining dates on his Saint Pablo tour in the US ...
READ MORE
MJ kept pic of my son in his bedroom: doc
MJ kept pic of my son in his bedroom: doc
Conrad Murray's partner wouldn't allow Michael Jackson to be left alone with their son. The late King of Pop's former physician - who was jailed for four years for administering a ...
READ MORE
2016 just got weirder: Azealia Banks claims she is a witch after sacrificing chickens for 3 years
2016 just got weirder: Azealia Banks claims she is a witch after sacrificing chickens for 3 years
If you thought 2016 couldn't get more bizarre, just take a look at Azealia Banks' latest Instagram story. The 25-year-old singer – who has been embroiled in a series of controversies ...
READ MORE
Homeland season 6 returns 15 January: What is next in store for Carrie, Quinn and Saul?
Homeland season 6 returns 15 January: What is next in store for Carrie, Quinn and Saul?
Homeland season 6 premieres on 15 January at 9pm on Showtime, with a new show's setting as the series' production is moving to New York City. Claire Danes and Rupert ...
READ MORE
Jagged Edge star talks about being changed after woman he physically abused married him
Jagged Edge star talks about being changed after woman he physically abused married him
Former Jagged Edge singer Kyle Norman speaks out about being forgiven by the woman he physically abused and being a changed man. Norman visited The Steve Harvey show with his wife, ...
READ MORE
Drake fans snap up expensive tickets as Boy Meets World European tour sells out
Drake fans snap up expensive tickets as Boy Meets World European tour sells out
Drake has never been in higher demand as shows on his Boy Meets World Tour sold out this morning (14 October). Tickets for the European dates were released at 9am ...
READ MORE
Kanye West changing album name again?
Kanye West changing album name again?
Los Angeles - Kanye West is considering changing the name of his upcoming album again. The 38-year-old rapper is getting ready to release his eagerly anticipated new record later this month ...
READ MORE
Madonna is anti-social
Madonna is anti-social
Madonna ''doesn't do a lot'' of socialising because she needs to focus on her work. The 57-year-old singer thinks it is essential she is ''very disciplined'' and stays focused on her ...
READ MORE
Manager vs family over BB King’s estate
Manager vs family over BB King’s estate
LAS VEGAS - A dispute over B.B. King’s health and wealth was tossed out of court on Thursday by a judge in Las Vegas who said two investigations found no ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe-born Nora Chipaumire makes darkness visible in New
Kanye West ‘cancels entire Saint Pablo tour’ after
MJ kept pic of my son in his
2016 just got weirder: Azealia Banks claims she
Homeland season 6 returns 15 January: What is
Jagged Edge star talks about being changed after
Drake fans snap up expensive tickets as Boy
Kanye West changing album name again?
Madonna is anti-social
Manager vs family over BB King’s estate

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Kanye West and Jay Z recording Watch The Throne 2 after reconciliation?

25th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

The bromance between Kanye West and Jay Z is back on. After mending their fraught friendship, the rappers are reportedly planning a new collaboration, fuelling hopes that a follow-up to their 2011 album Watch The […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News