Bruce Springsteen says the “new resistance” against Trump has begun

23rd January 2017 Staff Reporter Arts & Entertainment 0

Singer Bruce Springsteen performs with the E Street Band during his concert in Cape Town, in this January 26, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/Files

American rock star Bruce Springsteen, who supported Hillary Clinton during the recent presidential election campaign, said on Sunday his band joins a global “new resistance” against U.S. President Donald Trump.

“It feels a long ways away, but our hearts and our spirits are with all the millions of people that marched yesterday, and the E Street Band, we are part of the new resistance,” Springsteen told reporters in Perth, at the beginning of his Australian tour.

Trump’s inauguration on Friday and his defiant pledge to end “American carnage” was followed by a weekend of mass protests across the United States and internationally.

Hundreds of thousands of people filled the streets of Washington and other capitals around the world on Saturday for “sister marches,” mocking and denouncing the new U.S. leader the day after his inauguration.

Speaking before a 3.5 hour set at Perth Arena, Springsteen described Trump as a “demagogue”, but added he hoped Trump’s infrastructure program succeeds in bringing jobs to places where layoffs have hit hard.

Since his inauguration, the Trump administration has reiterated plans to abandon an ambitious Asia-Pacific trade pact, the Trans Pacific Partnership, and renegotiate other trade deals.

Bruce Springsteen says the "new resistance" against Trump has begun

23rd January 2017

