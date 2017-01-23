Bruce Springsteen says the “new resistance” against Trump has begun

American rock star Bruce Springsteen, who supported Hillary Clinton during the recent presidential election campaign, said on Sunday his band joins a global “new resistance” against U.S. President Donald Trump.
“It feels a long ways away, but our hearts and our spirits are with all the millions of people that marched yesterday, and the E Street Band, we are part of the new resistance,” Springsteen told reporters in Perth, at the beginning of his Australian tour.
Trump’s inauguration on Friday and his defiant pledge to end “American carnage” was followed by a weekend of mass protests across the United States and internationally.
Hundreds of thousands of people filled the streets of Washington and other capitals around the world on Saturday for “sister marches,” mocking and denouncing the new U.S. leader the day after his inauguration.
Speaking before a 3.5 hour set at Perth Arena, Springsteen described Trump as a “demagogue”, but added he hoped Trump’s infrastructure program succeeds in bringing jobs to places where layoffs have hit hard.
Since his inauguration, the Trump administration has reiterated plans to abandon an ambitious Asia-Pacific trade pact, the Trans Pacific Partnership, and renegotiate other trade deals.
American rock star Bruce Springsteen, who supported Hillary Clinton during the recent presidential election campaign, said on Sunday his band joins a global “new resistance” against U.S. President Donald Trump. “It feels a long ways […]
Pop singer Madonna, who said in a profanity-laced speech at Saturday’s Women’s March in Washington, D.C., that she had thought about “blowing up the White House,” said on Sunday that she was speaking metaphorically. Madonna’s […]
The 47-year-old music mogul has decided to remove himself from the sites after explaining on his now-deleted Instagram page that he had grown tired of the “c**ning and buffooning” that exists within the hip-hop world. […]
Jennifer Lopez claims her relationship with rapper Drake is strictly professional. In a new interview, the Shades Of Blue actress avoided questions about their rumoured romance and instead, confirmed they have collaborated on a new […]