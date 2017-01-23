News Ticker

Madonna defends ‘blowing up the White House’ remark

23rd January 2017 Staff Reporter Arts & Entertainment 0

File photo of Madonna performing during her Rebel Heart Tour concert at Studio City in Macau, China February 20, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Pop singer Madonna, who said in a profanity-laced speech at Saturday’s Women’s March in Washington, D.C., that she had thought about “blowing up the White House,” said on Sunday that she was speaking metaphorically.

Madonna’s speech, which was criticized on social media, led some television networks to abruptly stop their live feeds of the march, which drew hundreds of thousands of people in demonstrations across the United States to protest the election of Donald Trump as president.

“I am not a violent person,” the singer songwriter said on Instagram. “I spoke in metaphor and I shared two ways of looking at things — one was to be hopeful, and one was to feel anger and outrage, which I have personally felt.”

The 58-year-old led the crowd on Saturday in chants of, “Yes, we’re ready” to take on policies promoted by Trump, who alienated many women during the election campaign with comments’ about rivals’ attractiveness and promises to outlaw or diminish abortion rights.

Trump’s comments in a decade-old video declaring that women would allow him, as a celebrity, to kiss and grope them without their consent further outraged many women.

But Madonna preceded the chants with coarse words for critics of the march.

“To our detractors that insist that this march will never add up to anything, fuck you,” the pop star said. She then repeated the expletive.

Her words drew immediate criticism on social media. On Youtube, where the speech was posted live and in recorded formats, several users called the singer “evil.”

Others expressed outrage over her comment that she had thought about blowing up the White House. On Twitter, some users demanded that she be investigated for making terrorist threats.

Turnout for Saturday’s march was unprecedented, as organizers took credit for mobilizing 5 million marchers worldwide.

Official crowd estimates for the Washington centerpiece of the demonstration were not available, but turnout in the nation’s capital clearly exceeded the 200,000 projected in advance by organizers, filling long stretches of downtown Washington around the White House and the National Mall.

Related Posts
Bobbi Kristina’s doing well, says aunt
Bobbi Kristina’s doing well, says aunt
There was finally a little positive news on the condition of Bobbi Kristina Houston Brown on Tuesday. Her aunt Leolah Brown, sister to Bobbi Kristina’s father Bobby Brown, confirmed, in ...
READ MORE
Kanye West cuts short Los Angeles show after suffering throat problems
Kanye West cuts short Los Angeles show after suffering throat problems
Kanye West brought his concert to an abrupt end on 4 November after he started suffering throat problems. The hip-hop star had been on stage at the Forum in Inglewood, ...
READ MORE
MJ’s estate sued amid money issues
MJ’s estate sued amid money issues
Michael Jackson's estate is being sued for over $200 000 by a law firm. London-based Atkins Thomson Solicitors have filed a claim for breach of contract in relation for work they ...
READ MORE
Chris Brown and Rihanna Update: RiRi Says Breezy A ‘Remarkable’ Dad
Chris Brown and Rihanna Update: RiRi Says Breezy A ‘Remarkable’ Dad
Chris Brown has his priorities in order and right now, the number one girl in his life is his nine-month-old daughter, Royalty. The 25-year-old artist reportedly wants to take a break ...
READ MORE
Trevor Noah set to earn serious cash on The Daily Show
Trevor Noah set to earn serious cash on The Daily Show
There doesn't seem a helluva lot to laugh about in South Africa when faced by load-shedding, unemployment and weak economic growth. But insightful perceptions of this country are probably what give ...
READ MORE
Pretty Xaba death— friends cross swords over funds
Pretty Xaba death— friends cross swords over funds
The funeral wake of veteran actress Pretty Xaba, who passed on last Saturday in India, has been marred by allegations and counter allegations of two fundraising groups with one questioning ...
READ MORE
US-bound Noah breaks up with lover
US-bound Noah breaks up with lover
Cape Town - Comedian Trevor Noah, controversially named the new host of the The Daily Show, has reportedly separated from his long-term Cape Town girlfriend, Dani Gabriel.   The split was revealed ...
READ MORE
Fan sues Kanye West, Jay Z’s Tidal over ‘Pablo’ album
Fan sues Kanye West, Jay Z’s Tidal over ‘Pablo’ album
A Kanye West fan sued the rapper and a company owned by Jay Z on Monday, saying they tricked people into subscribing to the music streaming service Tidal by fraudulently ...
READ MORE
Kanye takes care of Kourtney’s kids
Kanye takes care of Kourtney’s kids
Kanye West fulfilled parenting duties for one of Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian's kids following their recent split. The celebrity duo are reported to have ended their nine-year relationship after Scott, ...
READ MORE
Singer Ne-Yo ties the knot
Singer Ne-Yo ties the knot
Ne-Yo married his pregnant fiancee Crystal Renay in Rancho Palos Verdes, California on Saturday. The 36-year-old singer tied the knot at the luxury Terranea Resort by the sea at a ceremony ...
READ MORE
Bobbi Kristina’s doing well, says aunt
Kanye West cuts short Los Angeles show after
MJ’s estate sued amid money issues
Chris Brown and Rihanna Update: RiRi Says Breezy
Trevor Noah set to earn serious cash on
Pretty Xaba death— friends cross swords over funds
US-bound Noah breaks up with lover
Fan sues Kanye West, Jay Z’s Tidal over
Kanye takes care of Kourtney’s kids
Singer Ne-Yo ties the knot

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Bruce Springsteen says the “new resistance” against Trump has begun

23rd January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

American rock star Bruce Springsteen, who supported Hillary Clinton during the recent presidential election campaign, said on Sunday his band joins a global “new resistance” against U.S. President Donald Trump. “It feels a long ways […]

Arts & Entertainment

Madonna defends ‘blowing up the White House’ remark

23rd January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Pop singer Madonna, who said in a profanity-laced speech at Saturday’s Women’s March in Washington, D.C., that she had thought about “blowing up the White House,” said on Sunday that she was speaking metaphorically. Madonna’s […]

Arts & Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez coyly addresses Drake relationship amid romance rumours

20th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Jennifer Lopez claims her relationship with rapper Drake is strictly professional. In a new interview, the Shades Of Blue actress avoided questions about their rumoured romance and instead, confirmed they have collaborated on a new […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News