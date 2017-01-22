News Ticker

P. Diddy deletes all his social media accounts

22nd January 2017 Staff Reporter Arts & Entertainment 0

The 47-year-old music mogul has decided to remove himself from the sites after explaining on his now-deleted Instagram page that he had grown tired of the “c**ning and buffooning” that exists within the hip-hop world.

Diddy – whose real name is Sean Combs – explained: “It’s too much c**nery and buffoonery going on. The culture’s getting killed… I’m in amazement by what’s going on in the world… It’s too much c**ning and buffooning going on, too much… I can’t believe this is what hip-hop has become… (sic)”

Although he didn’t cite any artists by name, Diddy is believed to feel increasingly frustrated by the new crop of rappers and their perceived lack of respect for the music’s culture.

Diddy wrote: “Believe me, when I get my thoughts together, I’m going to figure out a way to articulate myself because this conversation ain’t even for the whole world to hear, it’s just for us. (sic)”

Last year, meanwhile, Diddy admitted he “fantasises” about being “calm and sophisticated” amid his busy working schedule.

The rap star revealed he keeps his three Grammy Awards in a special “Sunday room” in his home and dreams about spending relaxing days doing ordinary tasks with his statuettes looking down on them.

The ‘I’ll be Missing You’ hitmaker said: “[It’s] this room that just feels intimate, that just feels like it would be the perfect place to do a photo shoot reading the New York and L.A. Times on a Sunday, so I call it my Sunday room.

“I don’t get to use it a lot, but I fantasise a lot about myself being calm enough to sit down and read the papers and have some coffee and just act really sophisticated and look up at my Grammys. I just haven’t gotten to doing that part of it yet.”

Related Posts
Rick Ross to ‘burn’ Durban hip-hop fest
Rick Ross to ‘burn’ Durban hip-hop fest
Slimline Rick Ross, the man Vibe magazine calls "hip-hop's most well-connected man", is to headline the second Youth Hip-Hop Festival, in Durban, it was announced yesterday. The US rapper, who has ...
READ MORE
Kanye West (L) and John Legend host the G.O.O.D Music Grammy after-party in Los Angeles February 8, 2006. West and Legend won respectively three and one Grammy at the 48th Annual Grammy awards on Wednesday. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni - RTR1AEO7
Did Kanye West really turn John into a Legend?
John Legend doesn't think he would have landed a record deal if it wasn't for Kanye West. The 37-year-old singer is forever grateful that the Famous rapper took interest in his ...
READ MORE
Phil Collins returning to music stage with new shows
Phil Collins returning to music stage with new shows
LONDON - British musician Phil Collins is returning to the stage with his first set of live shows in nearly 10 years, saying his children helped him cut his retirement ...
READ MORE
Pharrell Williams says he did not copy Marvin Gaye’s work for hit song
Pharrell Williams says he did not copy Marvin Gaye’s work for hit song
LOS ANGELES –  Pharrell Williams told a jury Wednesday that he was trying to evoke the feel of Marvin Gaye's music but did not copy the late singer's work when ...
READ MORE
Found in Chris Brown’s bed, but ‘not guilty’
Found in Chris Brown’s bed, but ‘not guilty’
The woman who allegedly broke into the house of Chris Brown and slept naked in his bed has plead not guilty after being charged with three felonies.   Amira Kodcia Ayeb, 21, ...
READ MORE
Bobbi Kristina Brown moved to rehab center from Georgia hospital: NBC
Bobbi Kristina Brown moved to rehab center from Georgia hospital: NBC
Bobbi Kristina Brown, the daughter of late pop singer Whitney Houston, has been moved to a rehabilitation facility from a Georgia hospital almost two months after she was found unresponsive ...
READ MORE
Nicky Minaj slams Kim’s nudes and Kanye’s lyrics
Nicky Minaj slams Kim’s nudes and Kanye’s lyrics
The 33-year-old musician has spoken out in defence of black women feeling as though they're not good enough, calling out the double standard between Kanye West's lyrics in his 2005 ...
READ MORE
Coldplay to headline Glastonbury: report
Coldplay to headline Glastonbury: report
Coldplay are reportedly set to headline Glastonbury for the fourth time next year. The 'A Sky Full of Stars' hitmakers are said to have been signed up by organiser Michael Eavis ...
READ MORE
‘B*tch was trying to steal’ – 50 Cent defends Chris Brown
‘B*tch was trying to steal’ – 50 Cent defends Chris Brown
50 Cent has declared his support for Chris Brown, after the US music star was arrested on Wednesday on charges of assault with a deadly weapon. The Loyal singer made global ...
READ MORE
RiRi delays tour days after Grammys saga
RiRi delays tour days after Grammys saga
Rihanna has delayed the start of her upcoming world tour. The 'Diamonds' hitmaker was due to go out on the road in support of her new album 'Anti' later this month, ...
READ MORE
Rick Ross to ‘burn’ Durban hip-hop fest
Did Kanye West really turn John into a
Phil Collins returning to music stage with new
Pharrell Williams says he did not copy Marvin
Found in Chris Brown’s bed, but ‘not guilty’
Bobbi Kristina Brown moved to rehab center from
Nicky Minaj slams Kim’s nudes and Kanye’s lyrics
Coldplay to headline Glastonbury: report
‘B*tch was trying to steal’ – 50 Cent
RiRi delays tour days after Grammys saga

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Bruce Springsteen says the “new resistance” against Trump has begun

23rd January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

American rock star Bruce Springsteen, who supported Hillary Clinton during the recent presidential election campaign, said on Sunday his band joins a global “new resistance” against U.S. President Donald Trump. “It feels a long ways […]

Arts & Entertainment

Madonna defends ‘blowing up the White House’ remark

23rd January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Pop singer Madonna, who said in a profanity-laced speech at Saturday’s Women’s March in Washington, D.C., that she had thought about “blowing up the White House,” said on Sunday that she was speaking metaphorically. Madonna’s […]

Arts & Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez coyly addresses Drake relationship amid romance rumours

20th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Jennifer Lopez claims her relationship with rapper Drake is strictly professional. In a new interview, the Shades Of Blue actress avoided questions about their rumoured romance and instead, confirmed they have collaborated on a new […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News