Jennifer Lopez claims her relationship with rapper Drake is strictly professional. In a new interview, the Shades Of Blue actress avoided questions about their rumoured romance and instead, confirmed they have collaborated on a new single.

Since December 2016, Lopez, 47, and Drake, 30, have been pictured together on several occasions prompting rumours they have moved on from their respective relationships with Casper Smart and Rihanna.

When asked about the music they have recorded together, the On The Floor singer coyly told ET: “He just asked me to do a song with him and that’s what we’ve been doing,” before teasing: “We’ll see if it’s on his next album.”

Following on from his chart-topping fourth album Views, Drake is expected to release his next project, More Life, sometime in the coming months. A tracklist for the record, described as a “playlist”, is yet to be released so it is not known if his collaboration with Lopez will appear.

However, some speculate that they have already filmed the music video for the song as the pair were seen “dirty dancing” at a party which was reportedly filmed by a production crew.

The pair were first romantically linked after Drake attended a show on J.Lo’s All I Have Las Vegas residency on 10 December. Several days later, the One Dance rapper hosted a private dinner party at the Delilah restaurant in Los Angeles, which the pop star attended. The dating rumours were only fuelled when both shared a photo on Instagram of themselves cuddling on a sofa while they were also said to have spent New Year’s Eve together.

Drake and Lopez’s reported romance is said to have hit a nerve with his former love interest Rihanna, who unfollowed the Love Don’t Cost A Thing hitmaker on social media. Multiple sources have come forward to “confirm” their relationship, with one telling People: “Jen loves the attention and she seems very happy to be spending time with him. Drake is very charming. He treats Jen with lots of respect. She seems very smitten.”