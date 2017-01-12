News Ticker

Paris Jackson ‘wants to vomit’ seeing white actor as ‘King of Pop’

12th January 2017 Staff Reporter Arts & Entertainment 0

Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris says she is “incredibly offended” by a new comic film in which a white British actor, Joseph Fiennes, portrays the late “King of Pop.”

Paris Jackson, 18, also called the tongue-in-cheek film vomit-inducing in a series of tweets following this week’s release of a trailer from Britain’s satellite TV channel Sky Arts.

The 30-minute “Urban Myths” series on Sky Arts explores real-life stories involving well-known figures, “using a generous dose of artistic license,” Sky Arts said in statement.

The story about Jackson casts Fiennes in a re-imagined tale of a road trip across the United States that the “Thriller” singer is said to have taken in 2001 with movie stars Elizabeth Taylor and Marlon Brando.

Jackson, who had the medical condition vitiligo that lightened the color of his skin, died in June 2009 at the age of 50 after an overdose of the sedative propofol.

The trailer unleashed a new round of outrage on social media about whitewashing, in which white actors are cast to portray characters of other ethnicities.

Asked to comment by Jackson fans on seeing Fiennes as her father, Paris Jackson tweeted on Wednesday that she was “incredibly offended by it, as i’m sure plenty of people are as well, and it honestly makes me want to vomit.”

“It angers me to see how obviously intentional it was for them to be this insulting, not just towards my father, but my godmother liz as well,” she said, referring to Jackson’s close friend, the late Elizabeth Taylor.

One of Jackson’s nephews, Taj Jackson, also objected.

“Unfortunately this is what my family has to deal with. No word could express the blatant disrespect,” Taj Jackson wrote on Twitter.

Sky Arts said last year when the project was announced that it “gives producers the creative freedom to cast roles as they wish, within the diversity framework which we have set.”

Fiennes, who appeared in “Shakespeare in Love” and the TV series “American Horror Story,” could not be reached for comment. But the actor said last year that although he was surprised at being picked to play the singer, he meant no disrespect. – Reuters

Related Posts
US prosecutor won’t charge Cosby
US prosecutor won’t charge Cosby
Los Angeles - US prosecutors said on Tuesday they would not charge veteran comedian Bill Cosby over allegations he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl at the Playboy mansion in 1974. They ...
READ MORE
Gunshots ring out as Chris Brown performs on stage – watch
Gunshots ring out as Chris Brown performs on stage – watch
London - A Chris Brown concert ended in a shooting. The 25-year-old singer was performing one of his tracks, 'Loyal', at a nightclub in San Jose, California in the early hours ...
READ MORE
Rihanna arrives at the BRIT Awards at the O2 arena in London, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Rihanna’s ‘Anti’ reclaims Billboard 200 top spot
LOS ANGELES - R&B star Rihanna reclaimed the top spot on the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 album chart on Monday, holding off Adele and Justin Bieber in a slow sales ...
READ MORE
Worth the Wayne?
Worth the Wayne?
OnCe I went into a YouTube wormhole and viewed videos of international artists doing interviews they were really not interested in. The one person who kept popping up was rapper, ...
READ MORE
One Direction to SPLIT: Boyband decide ‘to take extended hiatus of at least a year to focus on solo projects’
One Direction to SPLIT: Boyband decide ‘to take extended hiatus of at least a year to focus on solo projects’
One Direction are planning to take an extended hiatus for at least a year. The boyband - comprised of Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson - have reportedly ...
READ MORE
Beyonce, Bieber lead MTV Europe Music Awards nominations
Beyonce, Bieber lead MTV Europe Music Awards nominations
Music stars Beyonce and Justin Bieber lead the nominations for this year's MTV Europe Music Awards, earning five nods each at the major music event. Beyonce is in the running for ...
READ MORE
Mike Tyson training Chris Brown for Soulja Boy fight: ‘I’ll teach him to bite someone’s ear’
Mike Tyson training Chris Brown for Soulja Boy fight: ‘I’ll teach him to bite someone’s ear’
Mike Tyson has chosen a side in the feud between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy. In a turn of events, the boxing legend has announced that he will train r'n'b ...
READ MORE
Pokello and Elikem relationship a game – JJ
Pokello and Elikem relationship a game – JJ
The high profile relationship between socialite Pokello Nare (pictured) and her Ghanaian lover is just but a game, and scary too, said Big Brother Hotshot housemate Jerome Arab, better known ...
READ MORE
Recording artist Jon Bon Jovi performs during a campaign event for U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Bon Jovi takes Billboard’s No.1 album spot for sixth time
New albums from rockers Bon Jovi and R&B singer Alicia Keys took the two top spots on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart on Monday, while the soundtrack for kids movie ...
READ MORE
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby is pictured in this booking photo provided by Montgomery County District Attorney's Office and taken on December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Montgomery County District Attorney's Office/Handout via Reuters
U.S. judge dismisses lawsuit against Bill Cosby by Pennsylvania woman
A U.S. federal judge on Thursday dismissed a defamation lawsuit brought by a Pennsylvania woman against Bill Cosby, which contended the comedian smeared her character when he accused her of ...
READ MORE
US prosecutor won’t charge Cosby
Gunshots ring out as Chris Brown performs on
Rihanna’s ‘Anti’ reclaims Billboard 200 top spot
Worth the Wayne?
One Direction to SPLIT: Boyband decide ‘to take
Beyonce, Bieber lead MTV Europe Music Awards nominations
Mike Tyson training Chris Brown for Soulja Boy
Pokello and Elikem relationship a game – JJ
Bon Jovi takes Billboard’s No.1 album spot for
U.S. judge dismisses lawsuit against Bill Cosby by

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Paris Jackson ‘wants to vomit’ seeing white actor as ‘King of Pop’

12th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris says she is “incredibly offended” by a new comic film in which a white British actor, Joseph Fiennes, portrays the late “King of Pop.” Paris Jackson, 18, also called the tongue-in-cheek […]

Arts & Entertainment

Mike Tyson training Chris Brown for Soulja Boy fight: ‘I’ll teach him to bite someone’s ear’

9th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Mike Tyson has chosen a side in the feud between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy. In a turn of events, the boxing legend has announced that he will train r’n’b singer Brown ahead of the […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News