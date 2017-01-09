Mike Tyson has chosen a side in the feud between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy. In a turn of events, the boxing legend has announced that he will train r’n’b singer Brown ahead of the upcoming boxing match between the sparring musicians.

Brown, 27, and Soulja Boy, 26, will settle their highly-publicised row in a celebrity boxing match which is expected to take place in the coming weeks. In an Instagram video, Tyson, 50, confirmed previous speculation that he was putting his weight behind the Loyal singer.

Referencing his attack on Evander Holyfield in 1997, the sporting champ said: “I’m gonna teach him how to bite somebody’s ear. Yeah, that’s right. I’m gonna teach him every dirty trick in the book to knock you out. Because I’m not going to teach him how to run.”

Perhaps Tyson was persuaded by rapper 50 Cent, who made a public plea for the former sportsman to train Brown. In a video shared on Instagram, the Candy Shop rapper says: “Listen Mike, they say Floyd’s going to be training Soulja Boy so I said I’ve gotta get Mike Tyson to train Chris Brown,” to which Tyson replies, “Yeah, Soulja Boy’s gonna get f****d up!”

Tyson has some competition as Soulja Boy is being prepped by retired boxing champion Floyd Mayweather. Confirming his allegiance to the rapper, Mayweather said on Hollywood Unlocked: “I think the best way to resolve any problem is to do it the old school way. Physical.

“The guys can’t come to a resolution by communicating, so they should do it physical with the gloves on. I think it will be really entertaining. I think Soulja Boy is an unbelievable entertainer and so is Chris Brown. I think a lot of people want to see those two come together and make an explosion.”

It’s official. I’m going to train @chrisbrownofficial. Gonna teach him every dirty trick in the book to knockout @souljaboy. #showup #desertbeatdown #norunning #noexcuses @fredfrenchy A video posted by Mike Tyson (@miketyson) on Jan 8, 2017 at 6:53pm PST

The explosive feud between the two musicians kicked off earlier in January when Soulja Boy commented on pictures of Brown’s ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran on Instagram. The row then played out on social media with the pair trading insults with each other in a string of videos. However, Soulja Boy believes the root of their bad tension is because he allegedly dated Rihanna – another of Brown’s ex-girlfriends.

In the same interview with Mayweather, Soulja Boy told Hollywood Unlocked: “What he really mad about is that I was with Rihanna, you know what I’m saying? And no one would have never knew that, n***a, if he hadn’t come and started tripping about Karrueche. I was with Rihanna, son. Rihanna, n***a. Yeah, Google the s**t, YouTube the s**t.”

The three-round boxing fight, promoted by Mayweather’s TMT company, is set to take place in Las Vegas but a date is yet to be announced.