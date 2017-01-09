News Ticker

Police arrest 17 in France over Kardashian robbery

9th January 2017 Staff Reporter Arts & Entertainment 0

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in her Paris residence by masked men who stole some $10 million worth of jewelry in October. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

PARIS, France – Police in France arrested 17 people on Monday over a robbery in which reality TV star Kim Kardashian was held at gunpoint in a Paris apartment by gangsters who made off on bicycles with jewelry worth 9 million euros ($9.5 million).

Many of those arrested in coordinated police raids in several different parts of France were known underworld figures aged around 50 and at least three were women, police officials and judicial sources said.

Attackers wearing ski masks and clothes with police markings burst into the luxury property where Kardashian was sleeping in the early hours of Oct. 3, tying her up at gunpoint before making off with a ring and other jewels, police said at the time.

Most of arrests on Monday took place in the Paris region. One was in the city of Rouen further north and another was in Grasse, in the hills behind the Riviera coast.

French radio and TV reports said DNA traces from the scene of the heist led police to the suspects and that they would now be held for questioning, possibly for as much as four days, at the Quai des Orfevres police headquarters in central Paris.

Kardashian, who is married to U.S rap star Kanye West, was badly shaken but physically unharmed, her publicist said at the time.

The robbery made world headlines and unwanted publicity for one of the world’s most visited cities, where hotels and the wider tourist sector have struggled to make a comeback commercially after deadly attacks by Islamic militants in 2015. – Reuters

Related Posts
Kanye West changing album name again?
Kanye West changing album name again?
Los Angeles - Kanye West is considering changing the name of his upcoming album again. The 38-year-old rapper is getting ready to release his eagerly anticipated new record later this month ...
READ MORE
Chris Brown out on US$250K bail after dramatic assault arrest
Chris Brown out on US$250K bail after dramatic assault arrest
US singer Chris Brown has been arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon after a daylong standoff with police. The rapper had refused to leave his LA home for ...
READ MORE
Bobby Brown speaks for the first time about the death of Bobbi Kristina
Bobby Brown speaks for the first time about the death of Bobbi Kristina
Bobby Brown has given his first interview over the death of Bobbi Kristina, saying he comforts himself with the belief that ex-wife Whitney Houston 'called my daughter with her'. The singer ...
READ MORE
Suge Knight pleads NOT GUILTY to murder in hit-and-run case
Suge Knight pleads NOT GUILTY to murder in hit-and-run case
Rapper Suge Knight has pleaded not guilty to murder in a hit-and-run case today. The music mogul appeared in court today to deny all charges, after two men were killed in ...
READ MORE
Eve joins Chris Brown for Mother-Of-All-Parties in South Africa
Eve joins Chris Brown for Mother-Of-All-Parties in South Africa
Following last week's news that Chris Brown is heading back to South Africa for the Mother Of All Parties event in Durban on July 2, it’s been announced that more ...
READ MORE
Mariah’s billionaire beau wants to wed
Mariah’s billionaire beau wants to wed
Mariah Carey's new beau James Packer wants to marry her. The '#Beautiful' hitmaker, who split from Nick Cannon last summer after six years of marriage, and the Australian billionaire have only ...
READ MORE
Lee Ryan becomes fourth – and final – Blue member to file for bankruptcy
Lee Ryan becomes fourth – and final – Blue member to file for bankruptcy
Lee Ryan has become the fourth and final member of the boyband Blue to declare himself bankrupt. The 31-year-old, who reportedly once had a fortune of £10million, is believed to ...
READ MORE
Drake’s One Dance named most-streamed song on Spotify – but who beats him in most plays?
Drake’s One Dance named most-streamed song on Spotify – but who beats him in most plays?
Canadian rapper Drake and his smash-hit single One Dance are still making waves in the music industry. Six months after its release, the chart-topping club track has been announced as ...
READ MORE
Veteran Broadcaster Admire Taderera Suffers Stroke
Veteran Broadcaster Admire Taderera Suffers Stroke
RADIO legend and sportscaster, Admire Taderera, has suffered a major stroke which left him partially paralysed, family members confirmed this week. Taderera was said to have suffered the stroke on December ...
READ MORE
Rap mogul taken to hospital again
Rap mogul taken to hospital again
LOS ANGELES - Rap mogul Marion “Suge” Knight, who is charged with murder in a hit-and-run death, was taken to hospital on Thursday before his scheduled Los Angeles court appearance ...
READ MORE
Kanye West changing album name again?
Chris Brown out on US$250K bail after dramatic
Bobby Brown speaks for the first time about
Suge Knight pleads NOT GUILTY to murder in
Eve joins Chris Brown for Mother-Of-All-Parties in South
Mariah’s billionaire beau wants to wed
Lee Ryan becomes fourth – and final –
Drake’s One Dance named most-streamed song on Spotify
Veteran Broadcaster Admire Taderera Suffers Stroke
Rap mogul taken to hospital again

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Mike Tyson training Chris Brown for Soulja Boy fight: ‘I’ll teach him to bite someone’s ear’

9th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Mike Tyson has chosen a side in the feud between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy. In a turn of events, the boxing legend has announced that he will train r’n’b singer Brown ahead of the […]

Arts & Entertainment

Trump calls Meryl Streep ‘overrated actress’ as attack divides Americans

9th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

NEW YORK – Donald Trump called Meryl Streep an “overrated actress” on Monday after the three-time Oscar winner launched a blistering attack on the U.S. president-elect that again exposed the rift between Hollywood liberals and […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News