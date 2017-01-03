Mariah Carey wants probe into NYE ‘sabotage’

London – Mariah Carey wants to “launch an investigation” into her New Year’s Eve performance.

The ‘Without You’ hitmaker has reportedly ordered her team to find out why her performance in Times Square, New York was plagued by technical difficulties.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “Mariah is fuming and has been left very upset for the past couple of days.

“She won’t let this go and believes somebody tried to sabotage her. She is launching her own investigation into the incident.”

It comes after Mariah’s manager Stella Bulochnikov sent a letter to Dick Clark Productions where she accused them of “sabotaging” the performance.

In the letter, she reportedly wrote: “You know her inner ears were NOT working and your entire production team did not set her up to win.

“AND MARIAH KEPT TELLING THEM ON STAGE IN REAL TIME. THEY KEPT IGNORING HER. SHE TOOK A HIT HONORING HER COMMITMENT TO YOU. I SHOULD HAVE PULLED HER OFF THE STAGE THIS IS SABOTAGE (sic).”

Whilst in a statement, Stella added: “We told them [the stage managers] that the in-ears were not working 10 minutes before the performance. They then changed the battery pack, and they were still not working on the frequency four minutes before the show. We let them know again, and they just kept counting her down and reassuring her that they will work as soon as they go live, which never happened – at which point she pulled them out but could not hear the music over the crowd.

“After the show, I called [Dick Clark Productions’] Mark Shimmel and I said, ‘What the f**k happened?’ He said, ‘Let me call you back,’ then called me back and confirmed the in-ears were not working and asked if I would make a joint statement. I said, ‘No way.’ I asked him to cut the West Coast feed. He said he could not do that. I asked him why would they want to run a performance with mechanical glitches unless they just want eyeballs at any expense … It’s not artist-friendly, especially when the artist cut her vacation short as a New Year’s Eve gift to them.”

WATCH: Mariah Carey bungles her Times Square show

However, Dick Clark Productions deny the claims made against them.

They said in their own statement: “To suggest that DCP, as producer of music shows including the American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, New Year’s Rockin’ Eve and Academy of Country Music Awards, would ever intentionally compromise the success of any artist is defamatory, outrageous and frankly absurd.

“In very rare instances there are of course technical errors that can occur with live television, however, an initial investigation has indicated that dcp had no involvement in the challenges associated with Ms. Carey’s New Year’s Eve performance.”

Bang Showbiz