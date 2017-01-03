News Ticker

Mariah Carey wants probe into NYE ‘sabotage’

3rd January 2017 Staff Reporter Arts & Entertainment 0

(170101) -- NEW YORK, Jan. 1, 2017 (Xinhua) -- Singer Mariah Carey performs during the New Year celebration at Times Square in New York, the United States, Dec. 31, 2016. The New Year celebration was held at Times Square from the night of Dec. 31, 2016 to Jan. 1, 2017, a well-known traditional event which is expected to draw hundreds of spectators from the Untied States and other parts of the world. (Xinhua/Wang Ying) (djj)

London – Mariah Carey wants to “launch an investigation” into her New Year’s Eve performance.

The ‘Without You’ hitmaker has reportedly ordered her team to find out why her performance in Times Square, New York was plagued by technical difficulties.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “Mariah is fuming and has been left very upset for the past couple of days.

“She won’t let this go and believes somebody tried to sabotage her. She is launching her own investigation into the incident.”

It comes after Mariah’s manager Stella Bulochnikov sent a letter to Dick Clark Productions where she accused them of “sabotaging” the performance.

In the letter, she reportedly wrote: “You know her inner ears were NOT working and your entire production team did not set her up to win.

“AND MARIAH KEPT TELLING THEM ON STAGE IN REAL TIME. THEY KEPT IGNORING HER. SHE TOOK A HIT HONORING HER COMMITMENT TO YOU. I SHOULD HAVE PULLED HER OFF THE STAGE THIS IS SABOTAGE (sic).”

Whilst in a statement, Stella added: “We told them [the stage managers] that the in-ears were not working 10 minutes before the performance. They then changed the battery pack, and they were still not working on the frequency four minutes before the show. We let them know again, and they just kept counting her down and reassuring her that they will work as soon as they go live, which never happened – at which point she pulled them out but could not hear the music over the crowd.

“After the show, I called [Dick Clark Productions’] Mark Shimmel and I said, ‘What the f**k happened?’ He said, ‘Let me call you back,’ then called me back and confirmed the in-ears were not working and asked if I would make a joint statement. I said, ‘No way.’ I asked him to cut the West Coast feed. He said he could not do that. I asked him why would they want to run a performance with mechanical glitches unless they just want eyeballs at any expense … It’s not artist-friendly, especially when the artist cut her vacation short as a New Year’s Eve gift to them.”

WATCH: Mariah Carey bungles her Times Square show

However, Dick Clark Productions deny the claims made against them.

They said in their own statement: “To suggest that DCP, as producer of music shows including the American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, New Year’s Rockin’ Eve and Academy of Country Music Awards, would ever intentionally compromise the success of any artist is defamatory, outrageous and frankly absurd.

“In very rare instances there are of course technical errors that can occur with live television, however, an initial investigation has indicated that dcp had no involvement in the challenges associated with Ms. Carey’s New Year’s Eve performance.”

Bang Showbiz

Related Posts
Janet Jackson’s Spotify streams soar after Donald Trump ‘nasty woman’ debate comment
Janet Jackson’s Spotify streams soar after Donald Trump ‘nasty woman’ debate comment
Donald Trump thought he had the upper hand by branding Hillary Clinton a "nasty woman" but Janet Jackson is having the last laugh. The pop icon's 1986 single Nasty has ...
READ MORE
Police rush to Sinead O’Connor’s hotel room after she posted ‘suicide note’ on Facebook
Police rush to Sinead O’Connor’s hotel room after she posted ‘suicide note’ on Facebook
Troubled musician Sinead O'Connor has sparked fears for her health after writing an apparent suicide note on Facebook claiming she had taken an overdose. The singer, best known for her 1990 ...
READ MORE
Drake and Rihanna perform 'What's My Name' at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (GRAMMYS-SHOW) - RTR2IKKY
Rihanna’s hard ‘Work’ pays off big time
Rihanna's latest single Work continues to rack up accolades for the edgy Barbadian musician. The catchy dancehall tune featuring her rumoured beau, Drake, has been in the top spot of Spotify's ...
READ MORE
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 09: Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber presents onstage at Fashion Rocks 2014 presented by Three Lions Entertainment at the Barclays Center of Brooklyn on September 9, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Three Lions Entertainment)
Is a Justin Bieber sex tape about to leak? Fans spark Twitter frenzy as claims a vid is about to surface
TWITTER has been set ablaze by rumours that a tape of Justin Bieber getting frisky with a girlfriend is about to leak online. News of the potential existence of a sex ...
READ MORE
Bobby ‘encouraged’ by Bobbi Kristina Brown’s progress
Bobby ‘encouraged’ by Bobbi Kristina Brown’s progress
Bobby Brown is ''encouraged'' by Bobbi Kristina Brown's progress, his wife Alicia Etheredge-Brown has said in a statement. The 46-year-old singer/songwriter has remained a vigil at the 22-year-old star's bedside since ...
READ MORE
O.J. Simpson drama set to sweep Emmys in big year for TV diversity
O.J. Simpson drama set to sweep Emmys in big year for TV diversity
LOS ANGELES - The dramatization of O.J. Simpson's sensational 1995 double murder trial looks set to sweep Sunday's Emmy Awards, crowning an extraordinary year for American television and actors of multiple ...
READ MORE
RiRi pleads with fans to help find her dancer
RiRi pleads with fans to help find her dancer
Shirlene Quigley was last seen getting on a bus at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York City in the early hours of Sunday morning (23.10.16), and the 28-year-old ...
READ MORE
Usher is seen taking a walk in Miami Beach with his girlfriend Grace Miguel, 15 December 2014. 16 December 2014. Please byline: Vantagenews.co.uk
Usher has eloped with long-time girlfriend Grace Miguel.
The 36-year-old singer, who got engaged to his “incredible partner and manager” in January after approximately six years of dating, has reportedly jetted off on honeymoon to Havana, Cuba with ...
READ MORE
Affleck was ‘mortified’ to play Batman
Affleck was ‘mortified’ to play Batman
The 43-year-old actor - who plays the Caped Crusader in the upcoming 'Batman V Superman' movie - and ex-wife Jennifer Garner threw a superhero-themed celebration for youngest child Samuel on ...
READ MORE
Chaka Khan confesses to a secret addiction
Chaka Khan confesses to a secret addiction
Johannesburg - Chaka Khan may not have had a single hour of sleep on her 17-hour flight to South Africa, but the Grammy Award-winning artist could not be happier. That’s because ...
READ MORE
Janet Jackson’s Spotify streams soar after Donald Trump
Police rush to Sinead O’Connor’s hotel room after
Rihanna’s hard ‘Work’ pays off big time
Is a Justin Bieber sex tape about to
Bobby ‘encouraged’ by Bobbi Kristina Brown’s progress
O.J. Simpson drama set to sweep Emmys in
RiRi pleads with fans to help find her
Usher has eloped with long-time girlfriend Grace Miguel.
Affleck was ‘mortified’ to play Batman
Chaka Khan confesses to a secret addiction

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

2016 just got weirder: Azealia Banks claims she is a witch after sacrificing chickens for 3 years

30th December 2016 Staff Reporter 1

If you thought 2016 couldn’t get more bizarre, just take a look at Azealia Banks’ latest Instagram story. The 25-year-old singer – who has been embroiled in a series of controversies throughout her short career […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News