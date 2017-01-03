WATCH: Coldplay’s Chris Martin sings George Michael

London— Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has paid tribute to fellow British singer George Michael during a visit to a London homeless shelter.
Michael died on Christmas Day at his home west of London. He was 53.
The homeless have been on Martin’s mind this holiday season. Last week, he performed in New York at a benefit for a homeless shelter there.
Associated Press
Related Posts
Michael Jackson's children will reportedly lose most of their £900 million inheritance.
The late singer's kids, Prince, 19, Paris, 17, and Blanket, 14, were due to inherit their windfall when they ...
READ MORE
It is proving a big year for Justin Bieber. As if winning his first Grammy weren’t enough, he has eight new Guinness world records.
His first new album in two years, ...
READ MORE
The 28-year-old star is reportedly keen to get the 'Hotline Bling' rapper onboard following their successful collaboration at the BRIT Awards last month, where the pair performed their hit 'Work' ...
READ MORE
Los Angeles - Tech giant Apple on Sunday bowed to pressure from pop superstar Taylor Swift and raised payments to artists for its forthcoming music streaming service.
The about-face by one ...
READ MORE
LOS ANGELES - R&B artist Drake held his spot atop the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 album chart on Monday, keeping Beyonce from the coveted No. 1 position.
"Views," Drake's fourth studio ...
READ MORE
JOHANNESBURG - South African music legend Yvonne Chaka Chaka is grateful to be alive. This is after the star was caught in the crossfire of a shooting between cops and ...
READ MORE
London - Usher has reportedly got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Grace Miguel.
The 36-year-old singer and the brunette beauty have been dating since 2009 and were spotted together at the ...
READ MORE
The 44-year-old rapper will join the likes of Mike Tyson and Arnold Schwarzenegger as he becomes the first musician to join the wrestling elite at the honourary ceremony held at ...
READ MORE
Los Angeles - Kendrick Lamar wants to win all 11 Grammys he is nominated for.
The 28-year-old singer leads this year's awards - which will be held on 15 February - ...
READ MORE
Pop star Lady Gaga has become the latest celebrity to express support for hospitalised rapper Kanye West. As the hip-hop star receives treatment at UCLA Medical Center following a "psychiatric ...
READ MORE
Michael Jackson’s children will reportedly lose most of
Bieber album sets new world records
RiRi ‘hotline bling’-ed Drake for her tour
Music row: Apple bows to Taylor Swift
Drake holds off Beyonce for top spot on
Grateful Yvonne Chaka Chaka survives ‘scary’ Midrand shooting
Usher has popped the question: report
Snoop to get WWE Hall of Fame
Kendrick Lamar dedicates his Grammy nominations to 2
Lady Gaga defends Kanye West against ‘mental illness’
Related
Arts & Entertainment
London – Mariah Carey wants to “launch an investigation” into her New Year’s Eve performance. The ‘Without You’ hitmaker has reportedly ordered her team to find out why her performance in Times Square, New York
[…]
Arts & Entertainment
London— Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has paid tribute to fellow British singer George Michael during a visit to a London homeless shelter. Michael died on Christmas Day at his home west of London. He was
[…]
Arts & Entertainment
Bringing in the New Year with Mariah Carey is a wish most of us dream about. But for the New Year revellers waiting at Times Square for the megastar to perform, it turned out to
[…]
Arts & Entertainment
If you thought 2016 couldn’t get more bizarre, just take a look at Azealia Banks’ latest Instagram story. The 25-year-old singer – who has been embroiled in a series of controversies throughout her short career
[…]