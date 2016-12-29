News Ticker

Run-DMC founder sues Amazon.com, Wal-Mart over trademark

29th December 2016 Staff Reporter Arts & Entertainment 0

File Photo: Darryl McDaniels of the rap group Run DMC takes part in a panel discussion of National Geographic Channel's "The 80s" during the 2013 Winter Press Tour for the Television Critics Association in Pasadena, California January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas/File Photo

NEW YORK – A founder of Run-DMC on Thursday filed a lawsuit accusing Amazon.com Inc and Wal-Mart Stores Inc of selling a wide variety of clothing and accessories bearing the pioneering rap group’s name without permission.

Darryl McDaniels, the owner of Run-DMC Brand LLC, the plaintiff in the lawsuit, is seeking at least $50 million of damages from the retailers and other defendants over their alleged sale of glasses, hats, patches, T-shirts, wallets and other products that infringe the Run-DMC trademark registered in 2007.

McDaniels called the Run-DMC brand “extremely valuable,” and said it is the subject of several licensing agreements, including to endorse sneakers from Adidas AG.

He said the defendants are confusing consumers into believing that Run-DMC endorsed their products and are trading on the goodwill associated with the name, in violation of federal trademark and New York unfair competition laws.

“Plaintiff will suffer immediate and irreparable injury, loss, or damage” unless the infringements are stopped, according to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

Other defendants include Jet.com, an online retailer that Wal-Mart is buying, and a variety of companies that do business with Amazon or sell products through Amazon.

Amazon, Wal-Mart and Jet.com did not immediately respond to requests for comment. McDaniels’ lawyer did not immediately respond to similar requests.

Run-DMC was founded in the New York City borough of Queens in 1981 by McDaniels, Joseph “Run” Simmons and Jason “Jam Master Jay” Mizell. It became one of the best-known rap acts of the 1980s, including for the album “Raising Hell” and such songs as the Aerosmith cover “Walk This Way” and “My Adidas.”

In 2009, Run-DMC became the second rap act inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The case is Run-DMC Brand LLC v Amazon.com Inc et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 16-10011. – Reuters

Related Posts
Daughter of Whitney Houston still on life support: family source
Daughter of Whitney Houston still on life support: family source
The only child of the late singer Whitney Houston has not been taken off life support or declared brain dead, a family source said on Thursday, five days after Bobbi ...
READ MORE
19: Drake has 30 million followers. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Drake swoops down in heli, threatens man
Drake became the latest Twitter trend after the rap artist allegedly harassed photographers for taking photos of him arriving in a helicopter in Toronto. One twitter user quoted a report in ...
READ MORE
Mariah booed as Sweet Fantasy goes sour
Mariah booed as Sweet Fantasy goes sour
Mariah Carey was greeted with a barrage of boos after she arrived on stage 45 minutes late in Leeds on Thursday night. The 45-year-old star, who is known for her diva ...
READ MORE
1: Katy Perry is the most followed celebrity on Twitter, according to TwitterCounter.com. The singer boasts 84.9 million followers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Katy Perry to fire at Trump on new album: ‘Hell hath no fury like a woman reborn’
Katy Perry refuses to stay silent about Donald Trump's election into the White House. After rumours her next album will have political leanings, the Dark Horse singer has reportedly confirmed ...
READ MORE
Will Smith keeps the fire burning with romantic tribute to Jada
Will Smith keeps the fire burning with romantic tribute to Jada
Will Smith posted a very romantic message on Facebook about wife Jada Pinkett Smith to help celebrate her 44th birthday. The 'Independence Star' posted a romantic tribute to his wife of ...
READ MORE
ARLINGTON, TX - FEBRUARY 06: Fergie, apl.de.ap, will.i.am and Taboo of The Black Eyed Peas perform during the Bridgestone Super Bowl XLV Halftime Show at Dallas Cowboys Stadium on February 6, 2011 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)
The Black Eyed Peas are reuniting
Will.i.am has revealed that the group - comprised of will, Fergie, apl.de.ap and Taboo - will end their hiatus soon and he can't wait to reunite with his bandmates.   Speaking to ...
READ MORE
Bryan Adams goes retro with ‘Get Up’ album
Bryan Adams goes retro with ‘Get Up’ album
LOS ANGELES - It has been a long time coming. Canadian singer-songwriter Bryan Adams says his new album, "Get Up," is the ideal follow-up record to his iconic "Reckless" album of ...
READ MORE
Drake’s ‘Views’ spends 7th straight week atop Billboard chart
Drake’s ‘Views’ spends 7th straight week atop Billboard chart
LOS ANGELES - Canadian R&B singer Drake held onto the top spot of the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 album chart for a seventh consecutive week on Monday, becoming the first ...
READ MORE
Kim’s ‘desperate’ for another baby
Kim’s ‘desperate’ for another baby
Kim Kardashian West admits she is struggling to get pregnant again. The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star, who has 18-month-old daughter North with rapper husband Kanye West, is desperate to ...
READ MORE
Why RiRi needs a Bey-cation
Why RiRi needs a Bey-cation
HARARE - She was supposed to perform “Kiss It Better” at the Grammys, but Rihanna’s no-show has industry insiders convinced she is still sore about something. Or more specifically, someone. Rihanna’s ...
READ MORE
Daughter of Whitney Houston still on life support:
Drake swoops down in heli, threatens man
Mariah booed as Sweet Fantasy goes sour
Katy Perry to fire at Trump on new
Will Smith keeps the fire burning with romantic
The Black Eyed Peas are reuniting
Bryan Adams goes retro with ‘Get Up’ album
Drake’s ‘Views’ spends 7th straight week atop Billboard
Kim’s ‘desperate’ for another baby
Why RiRi needs a Bey-cation

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Run-DMC founder sues Amazon.com, Wal-Mart over trademark

29th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

NEW YORK – A founder of Run-DMC on Thursday filed a lawsuit accusing Amazon.com Inc and Wal-Mart Stores Inc of selling a wide variety of clothing and accessories bearing the pioneering rap group’s name without permission. […]

Arts & Entertainment

Serena Williams engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian

29th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

ROME – Tennis great Serena Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian are engaged. A spokesperson for Ohanian confirmed that he popped the question while the two were vacationing in Rome. Williams first announced the news […]

Copyright © 2016 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News