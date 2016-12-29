Nick Cannon gave fans an update Wednesday after being hospitalized over Christmas due to a recent Lupus flare up.
Nick Cannon gives health update after spending Christmas in the hospital
From his hospital bed, Cannon, 36, told fans that he’ll be out soon and thanked them for their support.
“I’ve been sitting here reflecting,” he said in the upbeat Instagram video. “I can’t sit here dormant no more … I’m sitting here getting stronger like ‘Iron Man’ strong, ‘Incredible Hulk’ type strong. Buddha said it best, ‘every morning that you wake up you were born again.'”
Cannon added: “I appreciate all the love. I didn’t know ya’ll loved me like that.” The actor/rapper also said this recent stint in the hospital has inspired him to make more music and take on more acting roles in 2017.
Cannon, who was diagnosed with Lupus in 2012, told fans on December 22 that he would be spending the holidays at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. “For all who have been trying to contact me the last few days this is where I’ve been. And I will be in the Hospital through Christmas. All good though, Doctors say I will be back to normal before the New Year. #LupusSucks #ncredible #warrior.”
CNN
Related Posts
Bobbi Kristina Brown, the daughter of late pop singer Whitney Houston, has been moved to a rehabilitation facility from a Georgia hospital almost two months after she was found unresponsive ...READ MORE
The pair – who recently split up – both attended the music festival and the 26-year-old model is believed to have given her former flame the cold shoulder during their ...READ MORE
Jennifer Lopez believes she gets “better with age” as she has “more to give”. The 'On The Floor' hitmaker believes she has “more to give” as she gets older. She said: “When ...READ MORE
LONDON - British singer George Michael, who became one of the pop idols of the 1980s with Wham! and then forged a career as a successful solo artist with sometimes ...READ MORE
LONDON - Rick Parfitt, the guitarist of British rock group Status Quo, died in hospital on Saturday in Spain aged 68 after suffering from a severe infection. "He will be sorely ...READ MORE
Chris Brown is being sued by a woman who accused him of punching her in the face. The 'Fine China' hitmaker was accused of striking Liziane Gutierrez in the face during ...READ MORE
P Diddy will not face assault charges, police have confirmed - two weeks after he allegedly wielded a kettlebell during a confrontation at a college campus. The 45-year-old rapper, whose real ...READ MORE
Police in upstate New York have arrested Mariah Carey's older sister on prostitution charges. A report by the Daily Freeman claims that the 55-year-old Alison Carey was caught during an ...READ MORE
The singer was defended by some fans, who declared he definitely performed his acoustic songs live. A representative for Justin Bieber has denied reports suggesting he mimed during his headlining performance ...READ MORE
Ciara has been slammed by her former fiancée Future, who claims she is stopping him from seeing their son. Future has lashed out at his ex fiancée Ciara on Twitter. The rapper ...READ MORE
Bobbi Kristina Brown moved to rehab center from
Chris Brown gets cold shoulder
I get better with age: Jennifer Lopez
Singer George Michael of Wham! fame dies at
Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt dies aged 68
Chris sued for allegedly punching woman
Diddy Dodges Kettlebell Assault Charges In LA
Mariah Carey’s HIV-positive sister arrested for prostitution
Justin Bieber’s representative dismisses miming allegations
Ciara blasted by ex