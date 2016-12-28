News Ticker

JLo and Drake go public, Rihanna fuming

28th December 2016 Staff Reporter Arts & Entertainment 0

Jennifer Lopez has sparked rumours she is officially dating Drake with intimate social media post.

The 47-year-old singer has got tongues wagging as she has shared a heart-warming picture of her and the ‘One Dance’ cosying up together, which was posted on her Instagram account on Wednesday, and the 30-year-old rapper has uploaded the same image of the ‘Love Don’t Cost a Thing’ hitmaker sprawled across his lap, whilst he cradles her on his photo-sharing site.

Although the image is believed to be proof of their relationship, neither Jennifer or Drake have captioned the sweet photo of them both together.


 
And it is rumoured Rihanna – who ended her on-off romance with Drake in October this year – decided to unfollow the ‘Shades of Blue’ star on Instagram after learning Jennifer is dating her ex beau, which has left her feeling “very unhappy”.
Speaking previously about the Barbadian beauty, a source said: “People in Rihanna’s circle are saying she is very unhappy about the whole thing. Only a few months ago she and Drake were still together. Jen is one of her friends in the industry which made her all the more surprised.”
However, Drake and Jennifer – who has six-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony and recently split from her boyfriend Caspar Smart, 29, – have tried to keep their romance “under wraps” and pretend they are only work friends, although they are reportedly
“smitten” with one another.
A source explained: “Jen and Drake have tried to keep their romance under wraps by suggesting they are just working together, but the truth is they are an item.
“They have been seeing each other for a number of weeks and her friends are saying she is already smitten.
“The age gap doesn’t bother them.
“They have fun together and that’s all that matters.”
Bang Showbiz
George Michael may have left £105 million fortune for godchildren

27th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

George Michael’s estimated £105million fortune could be divided between his celebrity godchildren. According to a report in the Daily Mirror, the star, who had no surviving offspring may have left his vast wealth to his […]

Arts & Entertainment

Biggest music moments of 2016 – from Taylor Swift’s takedown to Beyonce’s Lemonade

27th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

The curtains are almost closed on 2016 and what a tremendous and unexpected year it has been for music. It has been filled with surprise albums, epic tours and downright jaw-dropping behaviour so let’s relive […]

