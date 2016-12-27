News Ticker

‘I will not be used’ – Nox

27th December 2016 Staff Reporter Arts & Entertainment 0

Musician Nox Guni says he refused to perform after a promoter tried to cheat him in South Africa.

NOX :I WILL NOT BE USED

“Our sincere apologies to all our fans in Kempton Park. Our management had to cancel the show as there were certain contractual issues that were not met. We wish to advise our fellow artists to be very critical and careful when dealing with VIP Pub (Kempton Park) as there is a lot of professional issues which they take for granted.

We are equally disappointed with this development as we were all hyped up and well geared for tonight’s performance. Because of professionalism I cannot really say much, but being used is not on my to-do list.

I feel sorry for my fans who had the venue full to capacity and it pains me when we have to make such decisions but its the only way our value and brand can be treated with reciprocal respect.

Related Posts
Justin Bieber announces SA tour dates
Justin Bieber announces SA tour dates
Global superstar Justin Bieber has announced that his Purpose World Tour will be coming to South Africa in 2017. Bieber will perform at two shows – one at FNB stadium on ...
READ MORE
Fans Are Not Thrilled About Beyonce And Chris Brown “Jealous” Remix
Fans Are Not Thrilled About Beyonce And Chris Brown “Jealous” Remix
It hasn’t yet been confirmed that the remix of Beyonce’s song “Jealous” featuring Chris Brown is official or not, but Bey is getting a lot of slack about it. The “Jealous” ...
READ MORE
Nicki Minaj addresses reports on Meek Mill, Lil Wayne Vs. Birdman…
Nicki Minaj addresses reports on Meek Mill, Lil Wayne Vs. Birdman…
Nicki Minaj’s ‘Pink Print’ tour is set to kick off this month in Europe and the Young Money queen called into BBC Radio 1Xtra on today, March 6 to check in ...
READ MORE
Whitney Houston was extorted over lesbian ‘affair’
Whitney Houston was extorted over lesbian ‘affair’
A new book claims Whitney Houston was extorted for $250,000 over an alleged lesbian affair with her personal assistant. A heavily-redacted FBI file on the late singer states she was asked ...
READ MORE
Chris Brown says his music transcends stigma of Rihanna assault drama
Chris Brown says his music transcends stigma of Rihanna assault drama
Chris Brown has moved on from the Rihanna assault and wants his critics to do the same. The r'n'b singer, who has had multiple run-ins with the law since the ...
READ MORE
Whitney Houston’s daughter revived after being rushed to hospital
Whitney Houston’s daughter revived after being rushed to hospital
Bobbi Kristina Brown, the only daughter of late pop star Whitney Houston and singer Bobby Brown, was found unresponsive in a bathtub at her Georgia home on Saturday, but she ...
READ MORE
Lionel Richie performs on the Pyramid stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Extra Lionel Richie concert added in Jozi
Big Concerts confirmed on Thursday that a third Johannesburg date has been added to Lionel Richie’s South African tour. The extra concert will take place on 15 March 2016 at the Ticketpro ...
READ MORE
Chris Brown has retained joint custody of his daughter
Chris Brown has retained joint custody of his daughter
The 'Fine China' hitmaker had an agreement with former lover Nia Guzman that he would care for their two-year-old daughter Royalty for 12 days a month, but she sought for ...
READ MORE
Drama as Sulu’s ex-wife interrupts wedding
Drama as Sulu’s ex-wife interrupts wedding
HARARE - What was meant to be a union of two lovers —Sulumani Chimbetu and Linda Samuriwo turned nasty as Sulu’s ex-wife — Marigold Mutemasango with whom he has two ...
READ MORE
Biggest music moments of 2016 – from Taylor Swift’s takedown to Beyonce’s Lemonade
Biggest music moments of 2016 – from Taylor Swift’s takedown to Beyonce’s Lemonade
The curtains are almost closed on 2016 and what a tremendous and unexpected year it has been for music. It has been filled with surprise albums, epic tours and downright ...
READ MORE
Justin Bieber announces SA tour dates
Fans Are Not Thrilled About Beyonce And Chris
Nicki Minaj addresses reports on Meek Mill, Lil
Whitney Houston was extorted over lesbian ‘affair’
Chris Brown says his music transcends stigma of
Whitney Houston’s daughter revived after being rushed to
Extra Lionel Richie concert added in Jozi
Chris Brown has retained joint custody of his
Drama as Sulu’s ex-wife interrupts wedding
Biggest music moments of 2016 – from Taylor

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

George Michael may have left £105 million fortune for godchildren

27th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

George Michael’s estimated £105million fortune could be divided between his celebrity godchildren. According to a report in the Daily Mirror, the star, who had no surviving offspring may have left his vast wealth to his […]

Arts & Entertainment

Biggest music moments of 2016 – from Taylor Swift’s takedown to Beyonce’s Lemonade

27th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

The curtains are almost closed on 2016 and what a tremendous and unexpected year it has been for music. It has been filled with surprise albums, epic tours and downright jaw-dropping behaviour so let’s relive […]

Copyright © 2016 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News