‘I will not be used’ – Nox

“Our sincere apologies to all our fans in Kempton Park. Our management had to cancel the show as there were certain contractual issues that were not met. We wish to advise our fellow artists to be very critical and careful when dealing with VIP Pub (Kempton Park) as there is a lot of professional issues which they take for granted.

We are equally disappointed with this development as we were all hyped up and well geared for tonight’s performance. Because of professionalism I cannot really say much, but being used is not on my to-do list.

I feel sorry for my fans who had the venue full to capacity and it pains me when we have to make such decisions but its the only way our value and brand can be treated with reciprocal respect.