‘I will not be used’ – Nox

Musician Nox Guni says he refused to perform after a promoter tried to cheat him in South Africa.
“Our sincere apologies to all our fans in Kempton Park. Our management had to cancel the show as there were certain contractual issues that were not met. We wish to advise our fellow artists to be very critical and careful when dealing with VIP Pub (Kempton Park) as there is a lot of professional issues which they take for granted.
We are equally disappointed with this development as we were all hyped up and well geared for tonight’s performance. Because of professionalism I cannot really say much, but being used is not on my to-do list.
I feel sorry for my fans who had the venue full to capacity and it pains me when we have to make such decisions but its the only way our value and brand can be treated with reciprocal respect.
George Michael’s estimated £105million fortune could be divided between his celebrity godchildren. According to a report in the Daily Mirror, the star, who had no surviving offspring may have left his vast wealth to his […]
The curtains are almost closed on 2016 and what a tremendous and unexpected year it has been for music. It has been filled with surprise albums, epic tours and downright jaw-dropping behaviour so let’s relive […]
Pop legend George Michael was remembered by fellow celebrities as “a gift” to music lovers everywhere after word got out Sunday that he died on Christmas Eve. The “Last Christmas” singer “passed away peacefully” at […]