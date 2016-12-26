Rapper Troy Ave survives Brooklyn shooting on Christmas

NEW YORK – Rapper Troy Ave, who’s accused of attempted murder in connection with a deadly melee at Irving Plaza, survived a Christmas Day shooting on a Brooklyn street corner, police sources said.

The 34-year-old Brooklyn performer, whose real name is Roland Collins, was sitting in a car on E. 91st St. and Linden Blvd. at about 4:20 p.m., when an attacker came up to him and opened fire, sources said.

He was grazed in the head and shot in the arm, then took himself to Brookdale Hospital, police sources said.

Collins is out on $500,000 bail following a May shooting at a T.I. concert that left his bodyguard, Ronald McPhatter, dead.