Rapper Troy Ave survives Brooklyn shooting on Christmas

NEW YORK – Rapper Troy Ave, who’s accused of attempted murder in connection with a deadly melee at Irving Plaza, survived a Christmas Day shooting on a Brooklyn street corner, police sources said.
The 34-year-old Brooklyn performer, whose real name is Roland Collins, was sitting in a car on E. 91st St. and Linden Blvd. at about 4:20 p.m., when an attacker came up to him and opened fire, sources said.
He was grazed in the head and shot in the arm, then took himself to Brookdale Hospital, police sources said.
Collins is out on $500,000 bail following a May shooting at a T.I. concert that left his bodyguard, Ronald McPhatter, dead.
Pop legend George Michael was remembered by fellow celebrities as “a gift” to music lovers everywhere after word got out Sunday that he died on Christmas Eve. The “Last Christmas” singer “passed away peacefully” at […]
NEW YORK – Rapper Troy Ave, who’s accused of attempted murder in connection with a deadly melee at Irving Plaza, survived a Christmas Day shooting on a Brooklyn street corner, police sources said. The 34-year-old […]
LONDON – British singer George Michael, who became one of the pop idols of the 1980s with Wham! and then forged a career as a successful solo artist with sometimes sexually provocative lyrics, died at his […]
African Media Network, Econet media, has bought all the Ghana and Nigeria assets of the Modern Times Group (MTG), a leading Swedish digital entertainment group in a deal that that will create thousands of new […]