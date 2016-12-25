George Michael dead at 53

George Michael, the British singer who rocketed to fame in the 80s duo Wham! before embarking on a solo career, died at 53, his publicist told BBC News.
“It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period,” the publicist said in a statement. “The family would ask their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.”
Known for hits including “Faith” and “Father Figure,” tributes to the pop icon immediately started pouring in social media after news of his death.
The much-anticipated Toya Delazy concert did not live up to expectations. All the drama began when problems arose with the initial venue, Borrowadale Racecourse. The result was the that the show was moved to ...
African Media Network, Econet media, has bought all the Ghana and Nigeria assets of the Modern Times Group (MTG), a leading Swedish digital entertainment group in a deal that that will create thousands of new […]
It’s official – Jennifer Lopez and Drake are dating. Despite repeated denials from Lopez of not having any interest in “being one of Drake’s girls“, it appears she has succumbed to his charms. The megastars, […]
LONDON – Rick Parfitt, the guitarist of British rock group Status Quo, died in hospital on Saturday in Spain aged 68 after suffering from a severe infection. “He will be sorely missed by his family, friends, […]