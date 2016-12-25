George Michael dead at 53

George Michael, the British singer who rocketed to fame in the 80s duo Wham! before embarking on a solo career, died at 53, his publicist told BBC News.

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period,” the publicist said in a statement. “The family would ask their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.”

Known for hits including “Faith” and “Father Figure,” tributes to the pop icon immediately started pouring in social media after news of his death.

