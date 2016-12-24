Did Kanye West really turn John into a Legend?

John Legend doesn’t think he would have landed a record deal if it wasn’t for Kanye West.

The 37-year-old singer is forever grateful that the Famous rapper took interest in his music and signed him to his record label GOOD Music as he doesn’t think he would have inked a major deal without his mentoring.

Speaking on the Honda Stage at the iHeartRadio Theater in Los Angeles, he said: “I don’t know if I would’ve gotten signed to Columbia and Sony without Kanye’s help and his work with me on my music back then. so I’ll always be grateful to him for that.”

It comes after the ‘Ordinary People’ hit-maker revealed he was rejected by every major record label when he tried to break into the music industry.

“I got turned down by every major record label who I met with – including Sony [Legend’s current record label] – and you know, I had to keep persisting despite the no’s and wait till I got to yes.”

However, Legend – who released his debut album ‘Get Lifted’ in 2004 – has admitted he thinks it was “helpful” he became famous when he had matured into an adult because he was already aware of the “real world”.