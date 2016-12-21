The love story between Drake and Jennifer Lopez may be over before it began. Shutting down the mounting dating rumours, a source claims the Canadian rapper and former American Idol judge are not embroiled in a romance – but rather recording music together.

Drake, 30, sparked dating rumours after he attended one of Lopez’s Las Vegas residency shows at Planet Hollywood on 10 December. The musical pair then posed for a selfie together which the One Dance hitmaker shared on his Instagram account with a love eyes emoji and the caption: “Lotta those”.

J. Lo posted the same photo and wrote: “Look who rolled up to my show tonight to say hi!!” In another image, Drake is seen holding a baseball cap belonging to Lopez with the caption: “Sure I’ll hold your diamond encrusted fitted while you catch this Vegas body #Jenny.”

According to TMZ, the pair also partied together during Drake’s private bash at the Delilah restaurant in West Hollywood on 19 December. The eatery was reportedly closed to the public and hosted around 20 guests.

Although the dinner was described as “very intimate”, a source told E! News that Drake and Lopez, 47, have more of a professional relationship, stating: “Jennifer and Drake are working on new music together.” Despite having many mutual friends in the music industry, Lopez and Drake have never worked together previously.

It is possible the pair are recording songs for Lopez’s next album with her most recent, AKA, released in 2014. In November, it was announced that the Jenny From The Block singer had plans to release a Spanish album with her ex-husband Marc Anthony in 2017.

Lopez was recently linked to Anthony, 48, after they shared an on-stage kiss together at the Latin Grammy Awards. However, Anthony’s father has denied a romantic relationship between the former spouses, stating it was a “friendly” kiss. Lopez split from dancer Casper Smart in August after five years of dating.

It is thought that Drake, real name Aubrey Graham, is single after his reportedly on/off romance with Rihanna ended over the summer. The Hotline Bling rapper surprised fans when he publicly declared his love for Rihanna, 28, at the MTV VMAs. Drake was also linked to pop star Taylor Swift after the pair were seen spending time together.