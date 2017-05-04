Chris Brown Instagram Rant Calls On Fans To Support Him, Slams ‘Non-Lyrical Rappers’

Chris Brown is back with a new song called “Party,” but by the looks of one of his latest Instagram posts, the singer may not be happy with the way it’s selling.

On Friday, Breezy took to Instagram and posted a photo from the song’s music video with a lengthy caption. Brown opened up his rant by saying “Party” is now available on iTunes and cursed out streaming music platforms. The singer went on to say that he works harder than all the artists out now and half of music fans are afraid of him or have bias opinions on him.

It’s uncertain who Brown is speaking to but his rant continued with him asking music fans to “support the only artist left with a vision and dedication to his fans.” Brown also called himself passionate about his music and said he wouldn’t continue to work hard just for it to be taken for granted.

Photo: Getty Images/Jason Merrit

Towards the end of his rant, Brown directed his comments toward “non lyrical rappers” and “scared internet thugs.” The singer then asked listeners to “put yo money where ya mouth is!” Although Brown didn’t call out anyone by name, it seems like the singer is taking his anger out on music fans who ask for better quality music but don’t support artists.

Brown also assured his fans that he wasn’t angry but that he knew his worth. “No arrogance, I just know what I’m worth,” he wrote. “You should to [sic]! People saying I’m angry! The total opposite! I’m focused.”

The singer later appeared in the comments of the photo, asking fans of his to “spam” and “roast” any commenters who were on “dat bs,” writing, “Spam em and roast their non-existence.”

The singer’s latest single features Usher and Gucci Mane and will appear on Brown’s upcoming album, “Heartbreak on a Full Moon.”

IBTimes