Beyonce and Mariah Carey take festive selfie

14th December 2016

Beyonce attended Mariah Carey’s Christmas concert and the pair took a rare selfie backstage.
The ‘All Night’ hitmaker went to see the 46-year-old singer perform at her ‘Mariah Carey: All I Want For Christmas Is You’ show at the Beacon Theatre in New York City on Sunday (11.12.16) and the pair looked in high spirits as they smiled for the picture.
Mariah posted the picture of herself with her special show guest – who rarely poses for selfies – on her Instagram account and wrote: “I love you @beyonce thank you sooooo much for coming out tonight! (sic)”.

 

Like Beyonce – who began her career when she was just eight years old – Mariah recently revealed her love of singing began at a very young age. She said: “I’ve always had this love affair with music, ever since I can remember.

When I was like four years old, my mother encouraged me to sing.” And the ‘Butterfly’ singer revealed that, despite starting off as a backing singer at 12 years old, and moving to live in Manhattan on her own where she had “nothing”, she found it an “exciting time” in her life, although she had to sleep on the floor for a while.
 
She explained: “I started doing demos when I was like 12 years old, I was a backup singer. I moved to Manhattan alone as a teenage girl. It was an exciting time for me, even though I had nothing.
 “I lived like on a mattress on the floor. I was writing my songs and being a horrible waitress. My demo tape ended up at Sony and they signed it away.”
