Macheso, Zakaria in duet

SUNGURA godfathers, Alick Macheso and Nicholas Zakaria will partner in the latter’s 27th album which is due to be released before Christmas Day.

The much-awaited album will also see rhythm guitar maestro, Zakaria Zakaria featuring on all six tracks. Zakaria revealed this in an interview ahead of his forthcoming show at Club Mandisa tonight.

“We are only waiting for Macheso’s input, but we can confirm that he will feature on three songs that are yet to be christened. It is, however, certain that the album will be released before Christmas.

“There is no doubt the album will be a scorcher obviously because of the inclusion of two great songsters and guitarists. We will sample all the six songs at our show in Mutare. This will be a show with a difference. Friday’s show will be an opportunity for our beloved fans to feel our new compositions. We would like to thank them for their patience and support,” said the goat-bearded left guitarist.

Nicholas Zakaria’s protégée, Macheso will feature on bass guitars and vocals.

The collaboration, if orchestrated well, will remind many of the original Khiama Boys which dominated the sungura industry in the 90s.

Macheso and Zakaria Zakaria dumped Khiama Boys in 1997 to form Orchestra Mberikwazvo.

Zakaria, however, later left the once star-studied Orchestra Mberikwazvo to form a sungura outfit, Chilli Boys.

“After Nicholas Zakaria, we will host other revered artistes such as Assegai Crew, Runn Family and Seh Calaz as well as other dance ensembles.

“We have lots of shows lined up this festive season,” said show promoter and Club Mandisa proprietor, Boniface Nyamanhindi.