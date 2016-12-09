Macheso, Zakaria in duet

SUNGURA godfathers, Alick Macheso and Nicholas Zakaria will partner in the latter’s 27th album which is due to be released before Christmas Day.
The much-awaited album will also see rhythm guitar maestro, Zakaria Zakaria featuring on all six tracks. Zakaria revealed this in an interview ahead of his forthcoming show at Club Mandisa tonight.
“We are only waiting for Macheso’s input, but we can confirm that he will feature on three songs that are yet to be christened. It is, however, certain that the album will be released before Christmas.
“There is no doubt the album will be a scorcher obviously because of the inclusion of two great songsters and guitarists. We will sample all the six songs at our show in Mutare. This will be a show with a difference. Friday’s show will be an opportunity for our beloved fans to feel our new compositions. We would like to thank them for their patience and support,” said the goat-bearded left guitarist.
Nicholas Zakaria’s protégée, Macheso will feature on bass guitars and vocals.
The collaboration, if orchestrated well, will remind many of the original Khiama Boys which dominated the sungura industry in the 90s.
Macheso and Zakaria Zakaria dumped Khiama Boys in 1997 to form Orchestra Mberikwazvo.
Zakaria, however, later left the once star-studied Orchestra Mberikwazvo to form a sungura outfit, Chilli Boys.
“After Nicholas Zakaria, we will host other revered artistes such as Assegai Crew, Runn Family and Seh Calaz as well as other dance ensembles.
“We have lots of shows lined up this festive season,” said show promoter and Club Mandisa proprietor, Boniface Nyamanhindi.
There doesn't seem a helluva lot to laugh about in South Africa when faced by load-shedding, unemployment and weak economic growth.
But insightful perceptions of this country are probably what give ...
Singer David Bowie has died after an 18-month battle with cancer, his publicity company said.
“David Bowie died peacefully today surrounded by his family after a courageous 18-month battle with cancer. ...
Local rapper Desmond “Stunner” Chideme is nursing wounds after unidentified people assaulted him outside a popular Harare night club on Friday night, it has emerged. By Kennedy Nyavaya Yesterday a picture of a wounded Stunner […]
MEDIA personality and socialite, Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa, has dismissed claims that she was using facilities belonging to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals as a studio for her new online programme, in a suspected case of nepotism and […]
NEW YORK – Two months after being hospitalized for exhaustion and still recovering from memory loss, Kanye West is expected to make his first major public appearance at New York Fashion Week, his producer revealed. West, […]
Pingback: Twitter reacts as Tupac is confirmed for Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame: ‘An iconic talent but rock?’ - Zimbabwe Consolidated News()
Pingback: Google()
Pingback: Google()
Pingback: pdr training()
Pingback: thrusting vibrator()
Pingback: Adam and Eve Luxury Sex Toys()
Pingback: sex toy()
Pingback: SAI()