Sources reported that the mother-of-two felt unsupported by her husband after the incident, as Kanye was more accustomed to leaning on his wife for emotional support, and the pair has allegedly been “fighting a lot.”

“It’s just been hell for them,” a source told Us Weekly last month. “It has become unbearable.”

In November, while embarking on his Life of Pablo tour, the controversial star was also struggling to cope ahead of the anniversary of his mother’s death, TMZ reports.

It was earlier claimed that Kim had had enough of her husband’s increasingly erratic behaviour and had told him she wanted to take a break as she headed to New York to attend a charity event in honour of her late father Robert Kardashian where she was set to make her first public appearance since the Paris robbery .

The news reportedly sent the 39-year-old over the edge and he was admitted to Resnick Neuropsychiatric ward on 21 November after displaying paranoid behavior.

Kim flew back from New York to be by his side and remained with him as he underwent treatment after suffering a temporary psychosis. “She cares about Kanye and feels relieved he’s getting the help he needs,” explained the friend, “but she’s felt trapped for a while.”

A source close to the couple told Mail Online that Kanye has since returned to the family home, however, UsWeekly maintains that the couple is not currently living together.

The Selfish star is said to be increasingly protective of their children North, 3 and Saint, 1, and while Kanye did attend a low-key party for his son’s first birthday, he has spent little time with the children while he is receiving out-patient treatment in LA.

The friend added that the reality TV queen won’t make any decision until West is fully recovered from his breakdown and is continuing to be “a supportive wife” according to The Telegraph.

However a source at E! News, which produces Keeping Up With the Kardashians, has denied the split rumours, stating Kim and Kanye are living together and that “she wants to get Kanye back on his feet. She is not leaving him. She loves him.”

