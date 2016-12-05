News Ticker

South African Gospel star Sifiso Ncwane dies

5th December 2016 Staff Reporter Arts & Entertainment 14

Gospel legend Sifiso Ncwane passed away this morning. He was 37 years old.

According to a spokesperson for the Ncwane family, the singer died of kidney failure.

Ncwane had been performing at the Thobela FM Praise and Worship Festival at Burgersfort in Limpopo yesterday when he suddenly announced to the crowd that he was not feeling well. He was reportedly coughing up blood last night.

Ncwane is survived by his wife Ayanda, and two young sons.

Born in KZN, Ncwane started singing when he was 8 years old.

He is best known for his hit Kulungile Baba, which went multi-platinum in just 16 months. Kulungile Baba won record of the year at the 2013 edition of the South African Music Awards, as well as international recognition at the London-based Africa Gospel Music Awards.

Last year, Ncwane made headlines by buying his pastor a Mercedes worth R1.9-million. He explained that the pastor had saved his life through prayer, and he wanted to repay him.

Meanwhile, condolences poured in from across the country on Monday, for award-winning gospel artist, Sfiso Ncwane, after the news that he has died from suspected kidney failure at the age of 37.

According to a KwaZulu-Natal based gospel community station, Highway Radio, Ncwane passed away at Fourways Life hospital in Johannesburg on Monday morning after a short illness.
In a brief statement President Jacob Zuma said: “The passing of Mr Ncwane is a massive loss for the country. His music touched the hearts of millions of people. He was one of the best gospel artists that the country has ever produced, and he left us at such a young age. We are deeply saddened. May his soul rest in peace.”
The office of the KwaZulu-Natal premier Willies Mchunu also expressed condolences to Ncwane’s family.
“Hours after we received the news of the passing away of Ncwane, we are still in deep shock. The pain is immeasurable across the province and the country as a whole,” Mchunu was quoted as saying in a statement.
The province’s Arts, Culture, Sports and Recreation MEC Bongi Sithole-Maloi was expected to visit the family on Tuesday and report back to the provincial executive on Wednesday.
“Ncwane was a gifted musician who left an indelible mark in the country and represented this province with distinction both as a musician and as an ambassador for road safety campaigns,” said Mchunu.
“Critically, Ncwane was a symbol of hope to many aspiring gospel singers, a genre which has grown in leaps and bounds in terms of popularity and inspiration in recent times.”
Zwakele Mncwango, the leader of the Democratic Alliance in KwaZulu-Natal also paid tribute to the fallen gospel singer.
“The DA wishes to convey its heartfelt condolences to the family of the award-winning gospel artist. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Ncwane family, his colleagues in the media industry and fans during this difficult time,” he said.
He said that the province and the country as a whole had lost an icon.
African News Agency
