News Ticker

Drama as Sulu’s ex-wife interrupts wedding

4th December 2016 Staff Reporter Arts & Entertainment, Bizarre 12

HARARE – What was meant to be a union of two lovers —Sulumani Chimbetu and Linda Samuriwo turned nasty as Sulu’s ex-wife — Marigold Mutemasango with whom he has two children, turned up at the ceremony uninvited and caused a scene.

The wedding that took place in Harare on Saturday was delayed by four hours as a result of attempts by Marigold to stop the wedding at Zimbali Gardens in Greendale, Harare.

She came with documents which she said were proof that she was still legally married to Sulu as well as an affidavit which she said was meant to stop the wedding.

Sulu’s lawyer had to quickly intervene and ensure she was taken away. The lawyer ended up spending the better part of the wedding at the gate to ensure Mutemasango did not return to disrupt the wedding proceedings. Security was immediately beefed up.

The determined Mutemasango however came back to the wedding venue twice but all her efforts to stop the wedding were in vain.

Eventually, after being signalled that the matter had finally been settled, Sulu made his way to the venue escorted by his best man, Jah Prayzah.Thereafter the bridesmaids followed and eventually the bride — Linda Samuriwo.

It was clear, the bride was quite distressed as she did not seem quite happy during the first part of the wedding, especially considering that this was not the first time that Marigold had stressed them. Two years ago, the two ladies made a scene at the maintenance court in Harare after Marigold claimed an upward review of the maintenance of Sulu’s two children. She lost the case and Linda poked fun at her saying: “Waedza but zvaramba ka?” (you tried but it didn’t work out hey?).

Unfortunately, because of the delays, superstar, Oliver ‘Tuku’ Mtukudzi who had made his way to the venue well on time to play a fatherly role, had to leave before the wedding started because he had another wedding to attend in Kwekwe. Also, due to the tight security at the gate, a number of top companies representatives who wanted to support Sulu were turned away.

The wedding, despite the initial disruptions, went on well with man of the moment, Jah Prayzah, undeniably stealing the show as people were thrilled by his presence. Jah Prayzah was escorted by his lady, Rufaro. Also part of the bridal team was Tryson Chimbetu, Sulu’s former band member Slomo and businesswomen Gina Duri and Cynthia Sithole.

Sulu also used his wedding day to launch his latest nine-track album — Jamboree. However, it was not a good day as the launch at Belgravia Sports Grounds was attended by a few people.

<div

Related Posts
Kim and Kanye threaten an ex-bodyguard with a $10m lawsuit for an apology
Kim and Kanye threaten an ex-bodyguard with a $10m lawsuit for an apology
Los Angeles - Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West have threatened their former bodyguard with a $10m lawsuit. The couple are said to be furious with Steve Stanulis - who is ...
READ MORE
Chinese man kills 17 neighbours to hide the murder of his parents
Chinese man kills 17 neighbours to hide the murder of his parents
Police say a villager from southwest China killed 17 of his neighbors in an attempt to cover up murdering his parents. An investigation found that Yang Qingpei killed his parents because of an ...
READ MORE
Lawsuit accuses rapper Kendrick Lamar of copying Bill Withers song
Lawsuit accuses rapper Kendrick Lamar of copying Bill Withers song
The rapper Kendrick Lamar was sued on Thursday for allegedly copying the music from the 1975 Bill Withers song "Don't You Want To Stay" for his song "I Do This" ...
READ MORE
I still don’t know who JLo is – Mariah
I still don’t know who JLo is – Mariah
Mariah Carey “still” does not know who Jennifer Lopez is. The 'Hero' singer has insisted that she remains unaware of the 'Maid in Manhattan' actress and fellow pop diva's existence, as ...
READ MORE
Xenophobia hits South African musicians as shows axed
Xenophobia hits South African musicians as shows axed
Durban - South African musicians are bearing the brunt of the country’s xenophobic attacks with many of their gigs cancelled this week.   Kelly Khumalo, Big Nuz, Black Coffee, Winnie Khumalo, Ringo ...
READ MORE
Derulo visited 3 times by police over daytime house-party
Derulo visited 3 times by police over daytime house-party
Jason Derulo was visited three times by police on 27 September. The 'Talk Dirty' hitmaker had “hundreds” of friends over to his house for a party during the daytime, but upset ...
READ MORE
Kanye West ‘cancels entire Saint Pablo tour’ after shocking Beyonce and Jay Z rant
Kanye West ‘cancels entire Saint Pablo tour’ after shocking Beyonce and Jay Z rant
Fans should not expect anymore Kanye West stage rants in the near future. The Famous rapper has reportedly cancelled the remaining dates on his Saint Pablo tour in the US ...
READ MORE
Chris Brown kicked off private jet
Chris Brown kicked off private jet
Chris Brown has been thrown off a private jet for allegedly smoking marijuana. The 'Yeah 3x' hitmaker and his entourage reportedly ignored warnings from the pilot not to light up on ...
READ MORE
Pharrell Williams, Robin Thicke fined $7m for copying Marvin Gaye
Pharrell Williams, Robin Thicke fined $7m for copying Marvin Gaye
A US JURY has sided with the family of Marvin Gaye, determining that Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams copied parts of Gaye's song "Got to Give It Up" for their ...
READ MORE
BB King, the King of Blues, dies at 89
BB King, the King of Blues, dies at 89
The "King of the Blues" guitarist and singer BB King has died aged 89. King, known for his hits Lucille, Sweet Black Angel and Rock Me Baby, died in his sleep ...
READ MORE
Kim and Kanye threaten an ex-bodyguard with a
Chinese man kills 17 neighbours to hide the
Lawsuit accuses rapper Kendrick Lamar of copying Bill
I still don’t know who JLo is –
Xenophobia hits South African musicians as shows axed
Derulo visited 3 times by police over daytime
Kanye West ‘cancels entire Saint Pablo tour’ after
Chris Brown kicked off private jet
Pharrell Williams, Robin Thicke fined $7m for copying
BB King, the King of Blues, dies at

Arts & Entertainment

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News