Drama as Sulu’s ex-wife interrupts wedding

HARARE – What was meant to be a union of two lovers —Sulumani Chimbetu and Linda Samuriwo turned nasty as Sulu’s ex-wife — Marigold Mutemasango with whom he has two children, turned up at the ceremony uninvited and caused a scene.

The wedding that took place in Harare on Saturday was delayed by four hours as a result of attempts by Marigold to stop the wedding at Zimbali Gardens in Greendale, Harare.

She came with documents which she said were proof that she was still legally married to Sulu as well as an affidavit which she said was meant to stop the wedding.

Sulu’s lawyer had to quickly intervene and ensure she was taken away. The lawyer ended up spending the better part of the wedding at the gate to ensure Mutemasango did not return to disrupt the wedding proceedings. Security was immediately beefed up.

The determined Mutemasango however came back to the wedding venue twice but all her efforts to stop the wedding were in vain.

Eventually, after being signalled that the matter had finally been settled, Sulu made his way to the venue escorted by his best man, Jah Prayzah.Thereafter the bridesmaids followed and eventually the bride — Linda Samuriwo.

It was clear, the bride was quite distressed as she did not seem quite happy during the first part of the wedding, especially considering that this was not the first time that Marigold had stressed them. Two years ago, the two ladies made a scene at the maintenance court in Harare after Marigold claimed an upward review of the maintenance of Sulu’s two children. She lost the case and Linda poked fun at her saying: “Waedza but zvaramba ka?” (you tried but it didn’t work out hey?).

Unfortunately, because of the delays, superstar, Oliver ‘Tuku’ Mtukudzi who had made his way to the venue well on time to play a fatherly role, had to leave before the wedding started because he had another wedding to attend in Kwekwe. Also, due to the tight security at the gate, a number of top companies representatives who wanted to support Sulu were turned away.

The wedding, despite the initial disruptions, went on well with man of the moment, Jah Prayzah, undeniably stealing the show as people were thrilled by his presence. Jah Prayzah was escorted by his lady, Rufaro. Also part of the bridal team was Tryson Chimbetu, Sulu’s former band member Slomo and businesswomen Gina Duri and Cynthia Sithole.

Sulu also used his wedding day to launch his latest nine-track album — Jamboree. However, it was not a good day as the launch at Belgravia Sports Grounds was attended by a few people.

