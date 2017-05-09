News Ticker

WATCH: Trevor Noah destroys controversial political commentator Tomi Lahren

2nd December 2016 Staff Reporter Arts & Entertainment 100

Controversial political commentator Tomi Lahren recently appeared on The Daily Show, and Trevor Noah had some choice words for her.

The host of TheBlaze tried to defend her problematic view but, Trevor Noah was having none of it.

In the video, Tomi compares the Black Lives Matter movement to the KKK then proceeded to ask what the KKK does.

Trevor owns her in the interview, calling her out for her contradictory statements and flawed point of view.

Watch the interview below:

1 Comment on WATCH: Trevor Noah destroys controversial political commentator Tomi Lahren

