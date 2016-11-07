Mariah Carey’s ex-fiance James Packer is ‘furious’ over singer’s rumoured romance with Bryan Tanaka – report

James Packer is reportedly not “pleased” to learn about Mariah Carey’s alleged relationship with Bryan Tanaka. According to a report in HollywoodLife, the billionaire is “furious” with the We Belong Together singer for moving on from him with a backup dancer.

A source told the website: “James is not pleased about Mariah and Bryan. He is furious and thinks Bryan is a joke. James can’t believe that after all he has done for Mariah that she would be messing around with a dancer.”

The source continued: “As powerful as James is and as much as he would like to make Bryan’s life difficult, James is going to take the high road and walk away like a gentleman. James has too much to lose to get in a public squabble with a young dancer like Bryan.”

Mariah and Tanaka were first seen enjoying dinner together at Catch restaurant in LA on 29 October. The duo were again spotted on a dinner date on 2 November at Berry’s Cafe in West Hollywood.

Carey and Packer called off their engagement after a fight while holidaying in Greece, following which rumours of her relationship with the dancer began to surface. A lap dance video featuring Carey and Bryan that emerged following their split also fuelled romance rumours.

The songstress’s team had earlier released an official statement after her split from Packer. It read: “Mariah and James had a fight in Greece, and have not seen each other since. The fight was not because of any cheating allegations or excessive spending by Mariah. James is one of the most successful businessmen in the world. They are trying to work it out. Right now, they’re not sure if they will stay together.” – IBTimes