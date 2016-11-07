Mariah Carey’s ex-fiance James Packer is ‘furious’ over singer’s rumoured romance with Bryan Tanaka – report

James Packer is reportedly not “pleased” to learn about Mariah Carey’s alleged relationship with Bryan Tanaka. According to a report in HollywoodLife, the billionaire is “furious” with the We Belong Together singer for moving on from him with a backup dancer.
A source told the website: “James is not pleased about Mariah and Bryan. He is furious and thinks Bryan is a joke. James can’t believe that after all he has done for Mariah that she would be messing around with a dancer.”
The source continued: “As powerful as James is and as much as he would like to make Bryan’s life difficult, James is going to take the high road and walk away like a gentleman. James has too much to lose to get in a public squabble with a young dancer like Bryan.”
Carey and Packer called off their engagement after a fight while holidaying in Greece, following which rumours of her relationship with the dancer began to surface. A lap dance video featuring Carey and Bryan that emerged following their split also fuelled romance rumours.
The songstress’s team had earlier released an official statement after her split from Packer. It read: “Mariah and James had a fight in Greece, and have not seen each other since. The fight was not because of any cheating allegations or excessive spending by Mariah. James is one of the most successful businessmen in the world. They are trying to work it out. Right now, they’re not sure if they will stay together.” – IBTimes
Jermaine Jackson's wife has been arrested on a domestic violence charge.
Halima Rashid, 38, was taken into police custody over the weekend amid claims she bit her 60-year-old husband's leg.
ETonline reports ...
A Pennsylvania appeals court ordered a temporary halt to the sexual assault case against comedian Bill Cosby on Tuesday.
The suspension is pending the court’s ruling on whether defence lawyers' appeal ...
A celebrity-obsessed burglar was jailed yesterday for stealing luxury items worth £200,000 from the home of Rita Ora.
Charaf Elmoudden, 26, snatched jewellery, designer clothes, a Louis Vuitton bag, iPhones and ...
Local rapper Desmond “Stunner” Chideme is nursing wounds after unidentified people assaulted him outside a popular Harare night club on Friday night, it has emerged. By Kennedy Nyavaya Yesterday a picture of a wounded Stunner […]
MEDIA personality and socialite, Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa, has dismissed claims that she was using facilities belonging to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals as a studio for her new online programme, in a suspected case of nepotism and […]
NEW YORK – Two months after being hospitalized for exhaustion and still recovering from memory loss, Kanye West is expected to make his first major public appearance at New York Fashion Week, his producer revealed. West, […]
