Macheso’s ex-wife Tafadzwa pregnant?

HARARE – Sungura kingpin Alick Macheso’s ex-wife Tafadzwa Mapako yesterday made stunning revelations that she was three months pregnant as she appeared in court over an assault charge.

The news of Mapako’s pregnancy comes barely two years after the 33-year-old mother ended a four-year marriage to Macheso.

The couple sired two children together.

Mapako appeared before Harare magistrate Victoria Mashamba yesterday facing assault allegations after fighting a male reveller over a chair at the recently held Castle Biggest Braai Festival.

She was released on $50 bail and remanded to December 5 for trial.

As part of bail conditions, Mapako was ordered to continue residing in Mabelreign, Harare and not to interfere with witnesses.

This was after Mapako had been asked of her position on the charges to which she admitted but justified her actions as self-defence.

“I did beat him up but I was trying to protect myself because the complainant touched my body in an offensive manner. I had advised him to stop after telling him that I was three months pregnant but he did not take heed,” Mapako told the court.

The complainant is Talent Munyanyi, 32, of Glen Norah A in Harare.

Prosecutor Tariro Gwatidzo alleged that on October 29 around 7pm, Munyanyi was enjoying himself in the company of friends at the braai festival.

The court heard that Mapako then approached Munyanyi and her friends claiming that one of them had taken her chair.

It was alleged that Mapako then took food that was being eaten by Munyanyi and his friends intending to throw it away.

Munyanyi prevented Mapako from throwing their food away and asked her why she was acting in that manner.

This did not go down well with Mapako who went on to hit Munyanyi with an empty beer bottle once below the left eye.

According to court records a medical affidavit to ascertain the degree of injury is yet to be supplied. – Daily News