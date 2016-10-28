News Ticker

RiRi pleads with fans to help find her dancer

28th October 2016 Staff Reporter Arts & Entertainment 2

Shirlene Quigley was last seen getting on a bus at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York City in the early hours of Sunday morning (23.10.16), and the 28-year-old singer has now taken to Instagram to help spread the word and raise awareness of her friend’s disappearance.

Posting a video of Shirlene in which she talks about how we can all try harder to love one another, the ‘Work’ hitmaker wrote: “This beautiful soul, and former dancer of mine is MISSING!!! My heart aches thinking of how heavy this is on all who love her! If anyone has seen or has any information on @shirlenequigley’s whereabouts ….. PLEASE CONTACT the North Bergen Police Department 201 392 2100 !!!! (sic)”

Singer Rihanna poses before an appearance to switch on the Christmas lights at Westfield shopping centre in Stratford, east London November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor (BRITAIN – Tags: ENTERTAINMENT). Credit: Reuters

And the ‘Needed Me’ singer isn’t the only celebrity to take to social media in order to raise awareness for Shirlene – who has worked for artists such as Beyoncé, Jamie Foxx, and Mary J. Blige – as Missy Elliot has also penned a touching message on the photo sharing website.

On a collage of photos of the dancer, she wrote: “URGENT Message*** PLEASE If anyone has seen or heard from Shirlene Quigley @shirlenequigley please contact the North Bergen police 201-392-2100.!!! She was last seen Saturday night around 12:55 AM at Port Authority.

She was wearing a pink jacket and 3-4 inch heels. The police have her phone. At this time a police report has been filed. If you have any information please come forward. Please share and help us find her!! #shirlenequigley amazing SWEET CARING SPIRIT who is LOVED by MANY! I NEED YALL TO REPOST get this info out there! Please help with any information (sic)”

Police are continuing to search for the 32-year-old dancer after finding her mobile phone in a bridal shop in the Chelsea district of New York. – IOL

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez coyly addresses Drake relationship amid romance rumours

20th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Jennifer Lopez claims her relationship with rapper Drake is strictly professional. In a new interview, the Shades Of Blue actress avoided questions about their rumoured romance and instead, confirmed they have collaborated on a new […]

Arts & Entertainment

Paris Jackson ‘wants to vomit’ seeing white actor as ‘King of Pop’

12th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris says she is “incredibly offended” by a new comic film in which a white British actor, Joseph Fiennes, portrays the late “King of Pop.” Paris Jackson, 18, also called the tongue-in-cheek […]

