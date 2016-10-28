RiRi pleads with fans to help find her dancer

Posting a video of Shirlene in which she talks about how we can all try harder to love one another, the ‘Work’ hitmaker wrote: “This beautiful soul, and former dancer of mine is MISSING!!! My heart aches thinking of how heavy this is on all who love her! If anyone has seen or has any information on @shirlenequigley’s whereabouts ….. PLEASE CONTACT the North Bergen Police Department 201 392 2100 !!!! (sic)”

Shirlene Quigley was last seen getting on a bus at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York City in the early hours of Sunday morning (23.10.16), and the 28-year-old singer has now taken to Instagram to help spread the word and raise awareness of her friend’s disappearance.

And the ‘Needed Me’ singer isn’t the only celebrity to take to social media in order to raise awareness for Shirlene – who has worked for artists such as Beyoncé, Jamie Foxx, and Mary J. Blige – as Missy Elliot has also penned a touching message on the photo sharing website.

On a collage of photos of the dancer, she wrote: “URGENT Message*** PLEASE If anyone has seen or heard from Shirlene Quigley @shirlenequigley please contact the North Bergen police 201-392-2100.!!! She was last seen Saturday night around 12:55 AM at Port Authority.

She was wearing a pink jacket and 3-4 inch heels. The police have her phone. At this time a police report has been filed. If you have any information please come forward. Please share and help us find her!! #shirlenequigley amazing SWEET CARING SPIRIT who is LOVED by MANY! I NEED YALL TO REPOST get this info out there! Please help with any information (sic)”

Police are continuing to search for the 32-year-old dancer after finding her mobile phone in a bridal shop in the Chelsea district of New York. – IOL