Kanye at Grammys: It was kind of a joke

12th February 2015 Staff Reporter Arts & Entertainment 1

NEW YORK – Kanye West says he has nothing but respect for Beck. The Grammys? Not so much.

West paid a visit on Ryan Seacrest and his “On Air” radio show Wednesday to expound on his post-Grammy diss of the surprise Album of the Year winner.

The rapper walked up the steps at the Staples Center in Los Angeles as Beck was accepting his award Sunday night but retreated before re-enacting his interruption of Taylor Swift at the 2009

VMAs. During an aftershow on E!, West ranted that Beck should “respect artistry” and turn over his statue to fellow nominee Beyonce.

West told Seacrest of his stair-climbing antics: “It was kind of a joke like the Grammys themselves.”

And the post-show tirade?

“This is our Super Bowl, you know, and someone’s gotta be mad that Marshawn didn’t get the ball,” he said. Marshawn being Beyonce in this scenario but Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch in actual life.

As for “respecting artistry,” West explained he was upset that Beck didn’t mention other nominees as worthy in the category during his speech.

“Beck is one of the nicest guys and one of the most respected musicians in the game, so it’s nothing that I would want to do as a fellow musician, to disrespect him in any way,” he said. “That was a miswording on my part.”

West went on to describe the Grammys thusly: “They’re like a broke clock. They’re right only, like, twice a day.”

 

Sapa-AP

