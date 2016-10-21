News Ticker

Beyonce is ‘frustrated’ to hear Kanye West’s public rant against Jay Z at Seattle concert

21st October 2016 Staff Reporter Arts & Entertainment 26

Kanye West went on an alleged public rant against Beyonce and Jay Z for not visiting his wife Kim Kardashian personally after the Paris robbery incident. During his 19 October concert in Seattle, the rapper reportedly slammed his neighbour couple, and it appears like his words did not go well with the Lemonade singer who is reportedly ‘frustrated’ over the incident.

“Beyonce is frustrated and disappointed in Kanye for calling them out like this. They’ve been friends with Kanye for a long, long time, if he has issues with them, he can call them up and they can talk about it in private,” a source close to the Drunk In Love singer told Hollywood Life.

Kardashian was robbed of jewellery worth millions at gunpoint at her Paris apartment on 3 October. The reality TV star has since been away from the public eye and is taking time to recover from the trauma. But after the Life Of Pablo artist revealed his friction with the 46-year-old music mogul, Queen Bey thinks Yeezy should pay more attention to Kim’s healing process.

“She thinks he should be home taking care of Kim, not putting his energy into this kind of childish negativity. After all the pain and suffering the Paris robbery caused, Bey really doesn’t think the world needs them feuding,” the source added.

Beyonce and Kanye West feud
Kanye West sparked controversy after going on a public rant reportedly against Jay Z and BeyonceChristopher Polk /Getty

During his concert in Seattle, the 39-year-old rapper made it clear that he is not happy with “friends” who did not bother to come to his house to support his wife. “Don’t call me after the robbery and say, ‘How you feelin’?’ You wanna know how I’m feeling? Come by the house … Bring the kids by the house, like we’re brothers,” he said without naming Jay Z or Beyonce.

Kanye also hinted that his daughter North West has never played with Blue Ivy, the daughter of the music power couple. “It went into some Tidal/Apple political s**t about percentage on songs. I can’t take this s**t, bro! Our kids have never even played together,” West said.

Watch Kanye West speak at the concert below:

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

George Michael may have left £105 million fortune for godchildren

27th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

George Michael’s estimated £105million fortune could be divided between his celebrity godchildren. According to a report in the Daily Mirror, the star, who had no surviving offspring may have left his vast wealth to his […]

Arts & Entertainment

Biggest music moments of 2016 – from Taylor Swift’s takedown to Beyonce’s Lemonade

27th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

The curtains are almost closed on 2016 and what a tremendous and unexpected year it has been for music. It has been filled with surprise albums, epic tours and downright jaw-dropping behaviour so let’s relive […]

